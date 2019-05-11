Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

News

Turkey Captures Sister of Slain ISIS Leader in Syria

Turkey Captures Sister of Slain ISIS Leader in Syria

Turkey reportedly has captured the elder sister of the slain leader of ISIS terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in northwestern Syria.

Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion Israel plans to seize over 50 hectares of private Palestinian lands in the town of Hizma east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), indicating the occupying regime’s policy of seizing Palestinian lands in the West Bank and al-Quds has not only come to an end but has also gained momentum over the past years.

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges Iran has officially started on Monday injecting gas into advanced IR-6 centrifuges through a ceremony at Natanz Nuclear Facility, Press TV reported.

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey New Poll suggests US President Donald Trump will face a big defeat at the ballot box in 2020 amid an ongoing impeachment probe by Democrats

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump’s Syria Policy which reduced the country’s army to an oilfield occupation force

Iran Leader Reiterates Ban on Negotiation with US Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized on ban with negotiation with the US, saying it is one of the ways to block Washington’s infiltration.

Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty Donald Trump won praise from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "the best American President" as he is not trying to hide Washington’s true policies and intentions behind doublespeak about freedom and democracy.

Nine Students Killed in Afghanistan Mine Blast Nine Afghan children were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded as they walked to school, according to police.

Turkey Threatens to Send ISIS Prisoners Back to Home Countries Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Saturday Ankara would send ISIS prisoners back to their home countries, complaining about European inaction on the matter.

Pakistani Protests Call for Prime Minister’s Resignation Tens of thousands took to the streets of Pakistan’s capital Friday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down within 48 hours.

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused on Friday France and Israeli regime of seeking to establish “a terrorist state” within Syria

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday the ringleader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the "brainchild" of the US, declaring that Moscow still cannot verify Washington’s claim about elimination of the terrorist group’s head.

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime Democratic presidential candidates called for the US’s withhold of military aid to Israel if the occupying regime to annex settlements in the West Bank, evidence that the party is moving away from its once-indisputable loyalty to Tel Aviv.

Israeli Regime Strikes Hamas positions in Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Palestinian people, has launched airstrikes against the positions of the Hamas resistance movement in Khan Yunis and other areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ayatollah Sistani Warns of Civil War amid Violent Protests Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called for an end to violence in the Arab country, warning of a civil war as recent wave of protests have claim lives of dozens of people and policemen in different cities.

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US North Korea reportedly has launched on Thursday two missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, ending nearly a month-long suspension in testing after denuclearization talks stalled.

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere raq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced it supports the anti-corruption protests in the country without interfering in political situation

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector The US, in yet another action of economic terrorism against Iran, has imposed more sanctions against the Islamic Republic, including an embargo targeting its construction sector

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones The US Department of the Interior has grounded its fleet of hundreds of Chinese-made drones as part of a review of the department’s drone program, amid a growing technology tension between the two world powers.

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Captures Sister of Slain ISIS Leader in Syria

Prerequisites for Saudi-Yemeni War-Ending Deal?

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges

Iranians Mark 40th Anniversary of US Embassy Takeover

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey

Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

Russia Pans US Deploying Troops around Syria Oil Field

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Ayatollah Sistani Warns of Civil War amid Violent Protests

Five Years On, Saudi Attacks on Yemen’s Farmers Are Pushing the Whole Country into Famine

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones

Pakistani Protests Call for Prime Minister’s Resignation

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

US Syria Exit and Game with Arab Allies

Millions Convene in Iraq’s Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

Why Hariri Reforms Did not Calm Lebanon’s Protests?

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion

Tuesday 5 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israel plans to seize over 50 hectares of private Palestinian lands in the town of Hizma east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), indicating the occupying regime's policy of seizing Palestinian lands in the West Bank and al-Quds has not only come to an end but has also gained momentum over the past years.

The mayor of Hizma said that large swaths of the town’s lands had been confiscated in the past and two settlements were built on. The mayor expects this time the lands will be used to expand the roads used by Israeli forces and settlers reaching to Adam settlement.

The lands of Hizma like many other towns to the east of Jerusalem al-Quds, for example Anata and Shuafat, are surrounded and isolated by Israel’s illegal separation wall. According to one of the land owners, Khayry Askar, Israeli authorities seized part of his family land in 1977 and annexed it to nearby settlement Giv'at Ze'ev and now he's facing again the same scenario.

Hizma town is surrounded by four settlements. It is considered the main link between the northern and southern cities of the occupied West Bank. It is also one of the main gates of the holy city of al-Quds.

At the end of the day, Palestinians warn against the Israeli defiance of international calls to stop its aggression against the people in the occupied territories. They said that Israel continues to seize Palestinian lands in violation of international laws to expand its settlements and military projects.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli regime Al-Quds Illegal Sttlements

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians Call on Britain to Apologize for Balfour Declaration
Mass Protests for Independence in Scotland
Pakistani Opposition Protesters Call on Premier Imran Khan to Resign
Anti-Government Protests Continue across Lebanon
Palestinians Call on Britain to Apologize for Balfour Declaration

Palestinians Call on Britain to Apologize for Balfour Declaration

Israeli Regime Forces Shoot Palestinian Youth in the Back for Fun
Iraqi Protesters Burn Israeli, US Flags amid Anti-Corruption Protests
Artillery Shells Fired from Turkey Nearly Hit Russian Troops in Syria
Syrian Army Enters Symbolic Kurdish City of Kobani or Ayn al-Arab