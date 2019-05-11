Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion

Alwaght- Israel plans to seize over 50 hectares of private Palestinian lands in the town of Hizma east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), indicating the occupying regime's policy of seizing Palestinian lands in the West Bank and al-Quds has not only come to an end but has also gained momentum over the past years.

The mayor of Hizma said that large swaths of the town’s lands had been confiscated in the past and two settlements were built on. The mayor expects this time the lands will be used to expand the roads used by Israeli forces and settlers reaching to Adam settlement.

The lands of Hizma like many other towns to the east of Jerusalem al-Quds, for example Anata and Shuafat, are surrounded and isolated by Israel’s illegal separation wall. According to one of the land owners, Khayry Askar, Israeli authorities seized part of his family land in 1977 and annexed it to nearby settlement Giv'at Ze'ev and now he's facing again the same scenario.

Hizma town is surrounded by four settlements. It is considered the main link between the northern and southern cities of the occupied West Bank. It is also one of the main gates of the holy city of al-Quds.

At the end of the day, Palestinians warn against the Israeli defiance of international calls to stop its aggression against the people in the occupied territories. They said that Israel continues to seize Palestinian lands in violation of international laws to expand its settlements and military projects.