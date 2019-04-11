Energy-rich Deir ez-Zor: New Emerging Syria Hot Spot

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Turkey Captures Sister of Slain ISIS Leader in Syria

Turkey Captures Sister of Slain ISIS Leader in Syria

Turkey reportedly has captured the elder sister of the slain leader of ISIS terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in northwestern Syria.

Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion Israel plans to seize over 50 hectares of private Palestinian lands in the town of Hizma east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), indicating the occupying regime’s policy of seizing Palestinian lands in the West Bank and al-Quds has not only come to an end but has also gained momentum over the past years.

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges Iran has officially started on Monday injecting gas into advanced IR-6 centrifuges through a ceremony at Natanz Nuclear Facility, Press TV reported.

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey New Poll suggests US President Donald Trump will face a big defeat at the ballot box in 2020 amid an ongoing impeachment probe by Democrats

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump’s Syria Policy which reduced the country’s army to an oilfield occupation force

Iran Leader Reiterates Ban on Negotiation with US Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized on ban with negotiation with the US, saying it is one of the ways to block Washington’s infiltration.

Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty Donald Trump won praise from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "the best American President" as he is not trying to hide Washington’s true policies and intentions behind doublespeak about freedom and democracy.

Nine Students Killed in Afghanistan Mine Blast Nine Afghan children were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded as they walked to school, according to police.

Turkey Threatens to Send ISIS Prisoners Back to Home Countries Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Saturday Ankara would send ISIS prisoners back to their home countries, complaining about European inaction on the matter.

Pakistani Protests Call for Prime Minister’s Resignation Tens of thousands took to the streets of Pakistan’s capital Friday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down within 48 hours.

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused on Friday France and Israeli regime of seeking to establish “a terrorist state” within Syria

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday the ringleader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the "brainchild" of the US, declaring that Moscow still cannot verify Washington’s claim about elimination of the terrorist group’s head.

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime Democratic presidential candidates called for the US’s withhold of military aid to Israel if the occupying regime to annex settlements in the West Bank, evidence that the party is moving away from its once-indisputable loyalty to Tel Aviv.

Israeli Regime Strikes Hamas positions in Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Palestinian people, has launched airstrikes against the positions of the Hamas resistance movement in Khan Yunis and other areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ayatollah Sistani Warns of Civil War amid Violent Protests Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called for an end to violence in the Arab country, warning of a civil war as recent wave of protests have claim lives of dozens of people and policemen in different cities.

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US North Korea reportedly has launched on Thursday two missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, ending nearly a month-long suspension in testing after denuclearization talks stalled.

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere raq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced it supports the anti-corruption protests in the country without interfering in political situation

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector The US, in yet another action of economic terrorism against Iran, has imposed more sanctions against the Islamic Republic, including an embargo targeting its construction sector

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones The US Department of the Interior has grounded its fleet of hundreds of Chinese-made drones as part of a review of the department’s drone program, amid a growing technology tension between the two world powers.

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Energy-rich Deir ez-Zor: New Emerging Syria Hot Spot

Tuesday 5 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Energy-rich Deir ez-Zor: New Emerging Syria Hot Spot

Alwaght- As the home, regional, and international actors in northern Syria press for further influence, Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria is rising to become a small Syria sample and the crisis flashpoint where a substantial part of the crisis-hit Arab country’s developments will be determined there.

But what does make Deir ez-Zor an emerging hot spot for various actors in labyrinthine equations of a country struggling with terrorism and foreign intervention for nearly a decade? To answer this question, the aspects of the significance of this province should be brought in the spotlight. This will give a chance of looking into the complexity of the case from the viewpoint of the players.

Why is Deir ez-Zor important?

Deir ez-Zor, also the name of a city as the center of the province, with a size of 33,000 square kilometers and a population of about 1.2 million was the heart of eastern Syria before eruption of the devastation war in 2011. The province separates the borders of Syria and Iraq and hosts the most crucial linking route between Syria and Iraq capitals Damascus and Baghdad. The Euphrates River crosses this province which neighbors Hasakah, Raqqa, and Homs provinces.

In addition to its geographical importance, two other characteristics make Deir ez-Zor even more important. First, its rich oil and gas reserves and its considerable mineral sources, all currently controlled by the Syrian Kurds under a military alliance named Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US forces which have been in the country since 2014.

Deir ez-Zor: Syria’s Kirkuk

The complexity of the vision of actors on Deir ez-Zor in the new Syrian developments is in a way that we can foresee a future for the province similar to that of the Iraqi resource-rich province of Kirkuk which stands as the heart of crisis between Iraqi central government and the autonomous Kurdish region. To see how important Deir ez-Zor is, we can look at Trump's withdrawal strategy. After announcing an exit from the north and northeast, the US president kept forces in two Syrian spots: Deir ez-Zor oilfields and Al-Tanf near Iraq border. Both are the reserves houses of the Syrian energy. With this in mind, we can now see each actors’ vision of Deir ez-Zor:

The US: In Trump’s viewpoint, stay in Deir ez-Zor means playing a win-win game with the Syrian Kurds. According to his economic logic, keeping forces in Syria and helping the Kurds is useless unless it has benefits for Washington. On Saturday, Trump in comments to the journalists at the White House said: “I like oil. We are keeping oil,” as he tried to justify keeping US troops in Syrian oilfields. He continued that they will remain in Deir ez-Zor.

Recent reports suggested that armored vehicles carrying troops have been deployed to Deir ez-Zor from Iraq. Trump warned that he will put up “a hell of a fight” against any force trying to take the oilfields from the US.

"We should be able to take some also, and what I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly," he added during a press conference on killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Kurds: The Syrian Kurds lost pockets of lands in northern areas of Syria as a result of tough strikes by the Turkish army over the past two weeks, as the US, an ally of them since 2014, failed to protect them. However, they now hope that under control of the Deir ez-Zor oilfields they, on the one hand, can restore the American support and, on the other hand, follow their autonomy ambitions through restoring their oil-based sources of income.

Syria, Russia, and Iran: These three allies find it categorically illegitimate for the US to deploy forces to Deir ez-Zor energy resources. They argue that Deir ez-Zor and its oil should be returned to Damascus, the seat of legitimate government led by President Bashar al-Assad. The Kurds should do so, the trio sees, through entering constructive relations with the central government. Assad’s government needs oil incomes to provide funds, especially to the huge reconstruction costs after nine years of unceasing war.

So, Deir ez-Zor’s strategic position in the future equations and a massive conflict of interests of the major players in Syria’s developments are what to make the province a new epicenter of confrontation between various sides.

