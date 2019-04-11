Prerequisites for Saudi-Yemeni War-Ending Deal?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi's death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges

Iran has officially started on Monday injecting gas into advanced IR-6 centrifuges through a ceremony at Natanz Nuclear Facility, Press TV reported.

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey New Poll suggests US President Donald Trump will face a big defeat at the ballot box in 2020 amid an ongoing impeachment probe by Democrats

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump’s Syria Policy which reduced the country’s army to an oilfield occupation force

Iran Leader Reiterates Ban on Negotiation with US Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized on ban with negotiation with the US, saying it is one of the ways to block Washington’s infiltration.

Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty Donald Trump won praise from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "the best American President" as he is not trying to hide Washington’s true policies and intentions behind doublespeak about freedom and democracy.

Nine Students Killed in Afghanistan Mine Blast Nine Afghan children were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded as they walked to school, according to police.

Turkey Threatens to Send ISIS Prisoners Back to Home Countries Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Saturday Ankara would send ISIS prisoners back to their home countries, complaining about European inaction on the matter.

Pakistani Protests Call for Prime Minister’s Resignation Tens of thousands took to the streets of Pakistan’s capital Friday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down within 48 hours.

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused on Friday France and Israeli regime of seeking to establish “a terrorist state” within Syria

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday the ringleader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the "brainchild" of the US, declaring that Moscow still cannot verify Washington’s claim about elimination of the terrorist group’s head.

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime Democratic presidential candidates called for the US’s withhold of military aid to Israel if the occupying regime to annex settlements in the West Bank, evidence that the party is moving away from its once-indisputable loyalty to Tel Aviv.

Israeli Regime Strikes Hamas positions in Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Palestinian people, has launched airstrikes against the positions of the Hamas resistance movement in Khan Yunis and other areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ayatollah Sistani Warns of Civil War amid Violent Protests Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called for an end to violence in the Arab country, warning of a civil war as recent wave of protests have claim lives of dozens of people and policemen in different cities.

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US North Korea reportedly has launched on Thursday two missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, ending nearly a month-long suspension in testing after denuclearization talks stalled.

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere raq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced it supports the anti-corruption protests in the country without interfering in political situation

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector The US, in yet another action of economic terrorism against Iran, has imposed more sanctions against the Islamic Republic, including an embargo targeting its construction sector

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones The US Department of the Interior has grounded its fleet of hundreds of Chinese-made drones as part of a review of the department’s drone program, amid a growing technology tension between the two world powers.

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal US President Donald Trump shared on Wednesday an altered photograph of himself placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid last weekend that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the ISIS terrorist group, New York Times reported.

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly has approved the construction of new 2,342 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

Prerequisites for Saudi-Yemeni War-Ending Deal?

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey

Iranians Mark 40th Anniversary of US Embassy Takeover

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM

Five Years On, Saudi Attacks on Yemen’s Farmers Are Pushing the Whole Country into Famine

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere

Turkey Threatens to Send ISIS Prisoners Back to Home Countries

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector

Pakistani Protests Call for Prime Minister’s Resignation

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader

Nine Students Killed in Afghanistan Mine Blast

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

Syria to Fight Terrorism by All Legitimate Means: President Assad

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

A Generation Deleted: American Bombs in Yemen Are Costing an Entire Generation Their Future

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader

Hearts of Iranian, Iraqi Nations Tied Together, Enemy Plot to Sow Discord Doomed: Leader

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast

What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

US Syria Exit and Game with Arab Allies

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Prerequisites for Saudi-Yemeni War-Ending Deal?

Prerequisites for Saudi-Yemeni War-Ending Deal?

Alwaght- Over the past few days, media reports talked about indirect talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen in the Omani capital Muscat for an agreement that will see the end to the border clashes and airstrikes. Reports note that the two sides intend to embark on trust-building steps, including the unconditional release of 300 prisoners of war including three Saudi soldiers by Yemen’s Ansarullah. Saudi Arabia is said to have plans to ease the five-year-old restrictions on Yemen that will include allowing fuel to move to northern Yemen through the Hudaydah port and preparing the ground for Sana’a international airport to reopen.

Moreover, the UN representative to Yemen crisis Martin Griffiths visited Sana’a for the second time this month after he last week flew to Riyadh and met with the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman. The measures reignite optimism about a Saudi-led Arab war that largely devastated already impoverished Yemen to reinstall the resigned President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

The heavy-handed deterrence operations launched by Ansarullah that culminated in “Operation Nasr Min Allah” on September 30 in response to the unceasing Saudi aggression beside the UAE withdrawal from the battlegrounds— a pullout leaving the Saudis alone in the face of the Yemeni revolutionary forces and the army— have been effectively persuading the Saudi rulers to seek ceasefire with Yemen to get rid of a widening quagmire.

Still, reports say that the air raids on Yemen cities have continued, met by firm responses by the Yemeni forces who are launching almost regular operations against the Saudis and their mercenaries recruited by the resigned government on the Jizan fronts southeast of Saudi Arabia. The continued strikes make any agreements and negotiations largely fragile.

The failed experience of the Stockholm agreement, which was meant to end the clashes and air operations, demonstrates the Saudi vision on the talks as a process offering a chance to alleviate the foreign pressure and regain military and defense power. This view gives away the Saudi failure to understand the reality that the Yemen crisis has no military solution and continuation of war bears results not better than what Saudi Arabia has so far come up with.

With this reality taken into account, building any sustainable peace in Yemen via negotiations is possible only under providing the following conditions:

1. Withdrawal of the foreign forces from Yemen soil. Ansarullah’s leader Abdul-Malik Baddredin al-Houthi, reacting to a Saudi show of interest in the bilateral halt of attacks, said that any ceasefire should be preceded by the full stop of the Saudi air assaults. Currently, despite Saudi leaders’ claims of intention to enter a peace process with Yemen, the airstrikes have not subsided. Saudi bombers over the past few days repeatedly violated the Hudaydah truce by raining down bombs on civilian and military sites.

2. Starting intra-Yemen talks and stopping support to the fugitive government which not only utterly lacks legitimacy in the north and south of the country but also works as a hurdle foiling the dialogue as its officials do not hide their standpoint that any deal between Riyadh and Ansarullah will strike their interests as weak actors on the ground. Last week, when there have been comments on possible reopening of Sana’s airport, Mansour Hadi’s UN representative Ahmed bin Awaz bin Mubarak opposed the idea in a statement. In a letter sent to the UN secretary-general, Mubarak expressed discontent with the intention to facilitate the provision of international humanitarian aids to the Ansarullah-run areas majorly in the north. Naturally, when the resigned president’s circles find humanitarian aid in contrast to their interests, any peace process in which Ansarullah will take a center stage will face huge obstacles ahead.

3. Respecting Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. In this stage of the crisis, the UAE is the key force supporting southern separatists. Since the beginning of the war in March 2015, and perhaps earlier, Abu Dhabi leaders have never hidden their intrests to split Yemen and bring under their domination the key ports and islands in the south, though it seems that now even the Saudis have stepped in partition plot to undermine Yemen and make achievements to reverse the losses they sustained on the battlegrounds with Ansarullah and allies.

Recent reports have raised a scheme to split Yemen into three regions, including Sana’a, Hadhramaut, and Aden. The first region will cover Sana’a, Sa’dah, Ibb, Amran, Dhmar, Hudaydah, Al Mahwit, Al Bayda’, and Hajja. The second region will be comprised of Hadhramaut, Al Mahrah, Shabwa, Socotra, Ma’rib, Al Jawf, and Abyan. And Aden, Lahij, Ta’iz, western parts of Abyan from Zanjibar in the south to Sarar, Rasad, and Sabah towns in the north will be under the third region’s administration. The foreign pro-split agenda come while Yemen’s National Salvation Government in Sana’a and Sana’a-based political parties strongly reject the foreign actors’ plans for partition.

4. Setting up a fact-finding committee to visit Yemen and investigate the size of Saudi war-caused devastation and forcing Riyadh to make up for all of the demolition. Saudi Arabia and the UAE should be forced to pay compensation. Five years of relentless attacks have reduced to ruins the Yemeni infrastructure, leaving Yemen in need of huge funds to reconstruct. Under any deal, the Yemenis will certainly seek compensation for this destruction.

Yemen Ansarullah Saudi Arabia War

