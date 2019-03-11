Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty

Donald Trump won praise from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "the best American President" as he is not trying to hide Washington’s true policies and intentions behind doublespeak about freedom and democracy.

"All the US Presidents commit crimes, but get Nobel prizes, and act like defenders of human rights and the noble unique US values -- or Western values -- but they are a group of criminals who act on behalf of lobbies," Assad said state TV on Thursday.

"He is the best American President, not because his policies are good, but because he is the most transparent president… What can be better than an honest enemy?" Syrian president added.

Trump reiterated on Friday "We’ve stayed back and kept the oil,” reaffirming the main US interest in Syria and making clear that all less immediately lucrative endeavors like keeping peace and reconstructing the devastated country should be taken care of by someone else. “Other people can patrol the border of Syria... let them – they’ve been fighting for a thousand years".

While giving Trump credit for not mincing words, Assad noted that the crumbling moral high ground facade only reveals what’s always been there.

"This is the reality of American policy... All American presidents perpetrate all kinds of political atrocities and crimes… "

Oil fields in the Deir ez-Zor governorate, east of the River Euphrates, were captured by US-backed Kurdish militias as they advanced on ISIS terrorist forces. After pulling its ‘advisers’ back from the Syrian-Turkish border, Washington has made no secret of the fact that it keeps an illegal military presence in the area in order to deny Damascus access to its natural resources.

The day before, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, accused the United States of illegally exporting oil from the northeastern regions of Syria. According to her, the Americans bring out more than 30 million dollars of oil per month, under the pretext of the fight against terrorism. The Russian Defense made a similar statement, claiming that the proceeds from the sale of Syrian black gold went to US special services and private military companies.