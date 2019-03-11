Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty

Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty

Donald Trump won praise from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "the best American President" as he is not trying to hide Washington’s true policies and intentions behind doublespeak about freedom and democracy.

Nine Students Killed in Afghanistan Mine Blast Nine Afghan children were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded as they walked to school, according to police.

Turkey Threatens to Send ISIS Prisoners Back to Home Countries Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Saturday Ankara would send ISIS prisoners back to their home countries, complaining about European inaction on the matter.

Pakistani Protests Call for Prime Minister’s Resignation Tens of thousands took to the streets of Pakistan’s capital Friday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down within 48 hours.

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused on Friday France and Israeli regime of seeking to establish “a terrorist state” within Syria

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday the ringleader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the "brainchild" of the US, declaring that Moscow still cannot verify Washington’s claim about elimination of the terrorist group’s head.

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime Democratic presidential candidates called for the US’s withhold of military aid to Israel if the occupying regime to annex settlements in the West Bank, evidence that the party is moving away from its once-indisputable loyalty to Tel Aviv.

Israeli Regime Strikes Hamas positions in Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Palestinian people, has launched airstrikes against the positions of the Hamas resistance movement in Khan Yunis and other areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ayatollah Sistani Warns of Civil War amid Violent Protests Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called for an end to violence in the Arab country, warning of a civil war as recent wave of protests have claim lives of dozens of people and policemen in different cities.

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US North Korea reportedly has launched on Thursday two missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, ending nearly a month-long suspension in testing after denuclearization talks stalled.

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere raq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced it supports the anti-corruption protests in the country without interfering in political situation

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector The US, in yet another action of economic terrorism against Iran, has imposed more sanctions against the Islamic Republic, including an embargo targeting its construction sector

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones The US Department of the Interior has grounded its fleet of hundreds of Chinese-made drones as part of a review of the department’s drone program, amid a growing technology tension between the two world powers.

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal US President Donald Trump shared on Wednesday an altered photograph of himself placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid last weekend that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the ISIS terrorist group, New York Times reported.

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly has approved the construction of new 2,342 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday that the US and Western spy services, funded by some reactionary regional regimes, have been provoking chaos and insecurity in other countries.

Turkey Summons US Ambassador as House Recognizes ’Armenian Genocide’ Turkey summoned the US ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday after The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a resolution recognizing the atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians in the First World War as a "genocide".

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister Pakistan’s minister for Kashmir affairs warned that countries who side with India in Kashmir crisis "will be taken as our enemy and our missiles will hit them also, if in a state of war," India Today reported.

Russia Pans US Deploying Troops around Syria Oil Field Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rebuked the "arrogant" US decision to send its forces to allegedly protect oilfields in northern Syria, saying that it is unclear from whom the installations need to be protected.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty

Sunday 3 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty

Donald Trump won praise from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "the best American President" as he is not trying to hide Washington’s true policies and intentions behind doublespeak about freedom and democracy.

"All the US Presidents commit crimes, but get Nobel prizes, and act like defenders of human rights and the noble unique US values -- or Western values -- but they are a group of criminals who act on behalf of lobbies," Assad said state TV on Thursday.

"He is the best American President, not because his policies are good, but because he is the most transparent president… What can be better than an honest enemy?" Syrian president added.

Trump reiterated on Friday "We’ve stayed back and kept the oil,” reaffirming the main US interest in Syria and making clear that all less immediately lucrative endeavors like keeping peace and reconstructing the devastated country should be taken care of by someone else. “Other people can patrol the border of Syria... let them – they’ve been fighting for a thousand years".

While giving Trump credit for not mincing words, Assad noted that the crumbling moral high ground facade only reveals what’s always been there.

"This is the reality of American policy... All American presidents perpetrate all kinds of political atrocities and crimes"

Oil fields in the Deir ez-Zor governorate, east of the River Euphrates, were captured by US-backed Kurdish militias as they advanced on ISIS terrorist forces. After pulling its ‘advisers’ back from the Syrian-Turkish border, Washington has made no secret of the fact that it keeps an illegal military presence in the area in order to deny Damascus access to its natural resources.

The day before, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, accused the United States of illegally exporting oil from the northeastern regions of Syria. According to her, the Americans bring out more than 30 million dollars of oil per month, under the pretext of the fight against terrorism. The Russian Defense made a similar statement, claiming that the proceeds from the sale of Syrian black gold went to US special services and private military companies.

