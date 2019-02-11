Turkey Threatens to Send ISIS Prisoners Back to Home Countries

Alwaght- Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Saturday Ankara would send ISIS prisoners back to their home countries, complaining about European inaction on the matter.

It is unacceptable for countries such as England and Holland to merely revoke the citizenship of ISIS members and leave Turkey to deal with the group, Soylu said, labelling the move as irresponsible, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

“That is not acceptable to us. It’s also irresponsible,” Soylu said, adding that Turkey is not a hotel for any country's terrorists.

“We will send the captured Daesh members to their countries,” he told reporters, referring to ISIS.

Turkey has captured some escaped ISIS members in northeastern Syria since Oct. 9 when it launched a military incursion into Syria's northern area targeting Kurdish forces, which spearheaded the US-led war on the group in the region.