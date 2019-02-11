Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 2 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

News

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday the ringleader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the "brainchild" of the US, declaring that Moscow still cannot verify Washington’s claim about elimination of the terrorist group’s head.

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime Democratic presidential candidates called for the US’s withhold of military aid to Israel if the occupying regime to annex settlements in the West Bank, evidence that the party is moving away from its once-indisputable loyalty to Tel Aviv.

Israeli Regime Strikes Hamas positions in Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Palestinian people, has launched airstrikes against the positions of the Hamas resistance movement in Khan Yunis and other areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ayatollah Sistani Warns of Civil War amid Violent Protests Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called for an end to violence in the Arab country, warning of a civil war as recent wave of protests have claim lives of dozens of people and policemen in different cities.

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US North Korea reportedly has launched on Thursday two missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, ending nearly a month-long suspension in testing after denuclearization talks stalled.

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere raq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced it supports the anti-corruption protests in the country without interfering in political situation

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector The US, in yet another action of economic terrorism against Iran, has imposed more sanctions against the Islamic Republic, including an embargo targeting its construction sector

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones The US Department of the Interior has grounded its fleet of hundreds of Chinese-made drones as part of a review of the department’s drone program, amid a growing technology tension between the two world powers.

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal US President Donald Trump shared on Wednesday an altered photograph of himself placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid last weekend that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the ISIS terrorist group, New York Times reported.

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly has approved the construction of new 2,342 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday that the US and Western spy services, funded by some reactionary regional regimes, have been provoking chaos and insecurity in other countries.

Turkey Summons US Ambassador as House Recognizes ’Armenian Genocide’ Turkey summoned the US ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday after The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a resolution recognizing the atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians in the First World War as a "genocide".

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister Pakistan’s minister for Kashmir affairs warned that countries who side with India in Kashmir crisis "will be taken as our enemy and our missiles will hit them also, if in a state of war," India Today reported.

Russia Pans US Deploying Troops around Syria Oil Field Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rebuked the "arrogant" US decision to send its forces to allegedly protect oilfields in northern Syria, saying that it is unclear from whom the installations need to be protected.

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned on Tuesday that the US’s tough harsh sanctions against Iran pose a serious threat to the Iranian people’s right to health.

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has warned of a rise in cyber threats in the world, saying Tehran has foiled some 33 million cyber attacks over the past year alone.

Lebanese PM Hariri Resigns amid Anti-Government Protests Embattled Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Tuesday as the nationwide anti-government protests continued for the thirteenth day

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime ‘I was shocked the person who was the head of police station where I was sexually assaulted and tortured was the beneficiary of a British taxpayers scheme,’ says Najah Yusuf.

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia

Israeli Regime Strikes Hamas positions in Besieged Gaza Strip

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones

Ayatollah Sistani Warns of Civil War amid Violent Protests

Amid Political Crisis, Home Instability Alarm Bells are Ringing for Israelis

Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

Iraq Protests: Coup against PM Abdul Mahdi?

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism

Russia Pans US Deploying Troops around Syria Oil Field

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal

Where Is NAM Place in Global Equations?

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn

Lebanese PM Hariri Resigns amid Anti-Government Protests

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid

Betty McCollum Is Pushing Congress to Stop Subsidizing the Torture of Palestinian Children

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

General Suleimani: Iran’s Big Strategist, Man of Battlegrounds

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

Millions Convene in Iraq’s Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

Why Hariri Reforms Did not Calm Lebanon’s Protests?

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia

Saturday 2 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia

Related Content

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday the ringleader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the "brainchild" of the US, declaring that Moscow still cannot verify Washington’s claim about elimination of the terrorist group's head.

Sergei Lavrov said that Washington had facilitated the creation of ISIS and that Baghdadi "is a brainchild of the United States."

"ISIS arose after the illegal invasion in Iraq, the collapse of the Iraqi state and the release of extremists from prisons by the Americans. Therefore, to a certain extent, the Americans eliminated the one they gave birth to, if it actually happened," he told Russia-24 news channel.

In a televised address, US President Donald Trump announced last week that Baghdadi had blown himself up and died "like a dog" after American forces trapped him inside a dead-end tunnel during a raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib Province on October 27.

However, the US did not show Baghdadi's remains and claimed they were dumped at sea within 24 hours of his death.

Lavrov stressed that his country wanted "more information" on the alleged killing of Baghdadi at the hands of American troops

"Everything was solemnly and triumphantly announced, but our military is still studying additional facts, and they cannot confirm yet much of what the US has said," he said.

Trump's statement on the killing of Baghdadi was met with skepticism even inside Washington, with US Central Command chief General Frank McKenzie saying he could not confirm that Baghdadi was "whimpering and crying" in his final moments as the US president claimed.

Lavrov's remarks about ISIS's birth as a result of US policies echo Trump's own views during the 2016 presidential campaign, where he named former President Barack Obama and his secretary of state for five years, Hillary Clinton, as the main founders of the terror outfit.

“In fact, in many respects, you know they honor President Obama, Isis is honoring President Obama. He is the founder of ISIS. He is the founder of ISIS. He’s the founder. He founded ISIS," he said during a rally in August 2018, using an acronym for ISIS.

“And I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton. Co-founder. Crooked Hillary Clinton," Trump added.

Trump claims US knows Baghdadi's successor

In a related development on Friday, Trump claimed that the US knows Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, who was named by ISIS as the group's new chief.

"ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!" Trump tweeted.

On the contrary, Nathan Sales, the US State Department counterterrorism coordinator, provided no details on Hashimi, saying Washington was still "looking into the leader, his role, the organization where he came from."

Lavrov: US backs White Helmets, sells Syria oil

Additionally, in his Friday remarks, Lavrov said the US continues to support ''provocateurs called the White Helmets" operating in areas controlled by the al-Nusra Front terrorist outfit in Idlib, warning that "provocations involving chemical weapons may occur at any time."

The White Helmets claims to be a humanitarian NGO, but it has been accused of working with anti-Damascus terrorists and staging false-flag chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The Syrian government considers the organization “a branch of al-Qaeda and al-Nusra" and a “PR stunt” by the US, the UK and France.

Lavrov further accused the US of using the revenue from selling Syrian oil to prop up allied armed groups in Syria.

"Oil is transported out of Syria and, of course, the United States supports loyal armed groups with the revenues from [selling] that oil," he said.

While detailing the operation that purportedly led to Baghdadi’s death, Trump said American troops would remain in Syria to “secure” oil reserves and even put up “a hell of a fight” against any force that tried to take them.

He also expressed interest in making a deal with ExxonMobil or another energy company to tap Syrian oil reserves.

The following day, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper threatened that American forces deployed around Syrian oil fields will use “military force” against any party that may seek to challenge Washington’s control of those sites, even if it is Syrian government forces or their Russian allies.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

ISIS Abu Bakr alBaghdadi Russia US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Anti-Government Protests Continue across Lebanon
Chile in State of Emergency as Protests Rage
Hundreds Evacuate as Wildfire Rages in Sonoma County
Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib
Anti-Government Protests Continue across Lebanon

Anti-Government Protests Continue across Lebanon

Artillery Shells Fired from Turkey Nearly Hit Russian Troops in Syria
Syrian Army Enters Symbolic Kurdish City of Kobani or Ayn al-Arab
Hezbollah Warns against Anti-Resistance Plots amid Lebanon Protests
New Scandal for Saudi Army: Soldiers Carry Baby Diaper Packs in Yemen War