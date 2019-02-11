Israeli Regime Strikes Hamas positions in Besieged Gaza Strip

Alwaght- Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Palestinian people, has launched airstrikes against the positions of the Hamas resistance movement in Khan Yunis and other areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military claims the Friday air raids were launched in response to the firing of 10 rockets into the occupied Palestinian territories from Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces opened fire on several Palestinian fisherman in the northern part of the strip, shortly after injuring dozens of protesters during a fresh round of the March of Return demonstrations.

According to the Gaza health ministry, 96 Palestinians sustained injuries during the clashes with Israeli soldiers.

During the protests, which were held after Friday prayers on the enclave’s border with the occupied territories, the protesters condemned and chanted slogans against the United Kingdom’s 1917 Balfour Declaration on the 102nd anniversary of its issuance, which resulted in the creation of Israel.

Palestinians in Gaza have been holding weekly rallies as part of the Great March of Return since March 30, 2018, calling for an end to the crippling 11-year-long Israeli blockade on the small coastal sliver.

They also underline the right of return for the Palestinians who have been driven out of their homeland by the Israeli regime since 1948.

More than 300 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and some 26,000 injured since the demonstrations began, mostly by Israeli fire during protests but also by air and tank strikes.