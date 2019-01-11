North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US

Alwaght- North Korea reportedly has launched on Thursday two missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, ending nearly a month-long suspension in testing after denuclearization talks stalled.

The launches, which Japanese authorities identified as likely ballistic missiles, were the first since one day of talks between the US and North Korea ended without an agreement on Oct. 5 in Sweden, Reuters reported.

American officials have played down previous missile launches this year, saying they were short-range weapons.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearization talks with Washington, however, and in a statement on Sunday North Korea said it would be a mistake for the US to ignore that deadline.

A US State Department spokesman said: “We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch. We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in Japan and South Korea.”

Analysts said the launches underscore how tense the situation has become after three meetings between Kim and US President Donald failed to lead to any agreement over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.