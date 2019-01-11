Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 1 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

News

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere

raq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced it supports the anti-corruption protests in the country without interfering in political situation

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector The US, in yet another action of economic terrorism against Iran, has imposed more sanctions against the Islamic Republic, including an embargo targeting its construction sector

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones The US Department of the Interior has grounded its fleet of hundreds of Chinese-made drones as part of a review of the department’s drone program, amid a growing technology tension between the two world powers.

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal US President Donald Trump shared on Wednesday an altered photograph of himself placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid last weekend that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the ISIS terrorist group, New York Times reported.

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly has approved the construction of new 2,342 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday that the US and Western spy services, funded by some reactionary regional regimes, have been provoking chaos and insecurity in other countries.

Turkey Summons US Ambassador as House Recognizes ’Armenian Genocide’ Turkey summoned the US ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday after The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a resolution recognizing the atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians in the First World War as a "genocide".

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister Pakistan’s minister for Kashmir affairs warned that countries who side with India in Kashmir crisis "will be taken as our enemy and our missiles will hit them also, if in a state of war," India Today reported.

Russia Pans US Deploying Troops around Syria Oil Field Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rebuked the "arrogant" US decision to send its forces to allegedly protect oilfields in northern Syria, saying that it is unclear from whom the installations need to be protected.

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned on Tuesday that the US’s tough harsh sanctions against Iran pose a serious threat to the Iranian people’s right to health.

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has warned of a rise in cyber threats in the world, saying Tehran has foiled some 33 million cyber attacks over the past year alone.

Lebanese PM Hariri Resigns amid Anti-Government Protests Embattled Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Tuesday as the nationwide anti-government protests continued for the thirteenth day

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime ‘I was shocked the person who was the head of police station where I was sexually assaulted and tortured was the beneficiary of a British taxpayers scheme,’ says Najah Yusuf.

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism US President Donald Trump has faced heated criticism from legal and energy experts after his suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields.

Iranian Scientist Languishing in US Jail on Baseless Charges The United States has kept top Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani behind bars without any fair trial for one year on sanctions violation charges, which observers believe have no legal basis and are merely aimed at increasing pressure on Iran and hampering its scientific growth.

Trump Gets Boos, ’Lock Him up’ Chants at Baseball World Series President Donald Trump received boos as he was shown at Game five of the Word Series.

’Boycott Puma’ BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation The anti-occupation movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) has mobilized activists in 20 countries calling for a boycott of German sportswear manufacturer Puma due to its sponsorship of the Israeli regime’s Football Association (IFA).

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader The Russian military questioned the official US account of the military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it has no reliable information on the raid.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal

Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab

Public Relations Scam: J Street Conference Attracts War Criminals, Zionist Liberals Alike

Lebanese PM Hariri Resigns amid Anti-Government Protests

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release

Where Is NAM Place in Global Equations?

Iranian Scientist Languishing in US Jail on Baseless Charges

Russia-Africa Summit: Why Is Africa Growing Important for Moscow?

Pentagon Hands Microsoft $10B ‘War Cloud’ Deal, Snubs Amazon

Wadi Araba Treaty Death: Jordan Making Big Decision

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight?

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

General Suleimani: Iran’s Big Strategist, Man of Battlegrounds

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Why Hariri Reforms Did not Calm Lebanon’s Protests?

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim

Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones

Friday 1 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US Department of the Interior has grounded its fleet of hundreds of Chinese-made drones as part of a review of the department’s drone program, amid a growing technology tension between the two world powers.

The Interior Department announced that all drones in its fleet that were “manufactured in China or made from Chinese components,” would be grounded.

 The program, however, will not apply to drones “currently being utilized for emergency purposes, such as fighting wildfires, search and rescue, and dealing with natural disasters that may threaten life or property,” the department added.

According to a report released last year, the department owned 531 drones as of last year.

Citing sources familiar with the program, the Associated Press said the department has a fleet of 810 drones. Only 24 of the unmanned aircraft are made in the US and even those have Chinese electronic components.

The Interior Department uses drones to survey a variety of critical infrastructure, including mines and dams.

The decision to ground the Chinese drones is now expected to add to the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China reacted to the move, saying Washington was abusing “the concept of national security to introduce anti-Chinese discriminatory practices.”

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, described on Thursday the restriction on Chinese companies as coming from a “Cold War mentality.”

He called on Washington to “provide a fair, equitable and nondiscriminatory environment for Chinese companies to conduct normal business activities in the United States.”

The Chinese company DJI, which produces about 70 percent of the world’s commercial drones, also denounced the move. "We're very disappointed," said a DJI spokesperson.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has been using "security concerns" in an effort to push Chinese manufacturers out of American markets.

The most notable move was taken last year against Huawei Technologies — the world’s biggest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment — over the accusation that the government in Beijing uses the company’s 5G (fifth generation) networks to spy on other countries.

Back in August last year, President Trump signed a section into law that bans American government agencies from purchasing the Chinese company’s equipment.

Washington has not provided any evidence to support the allegation, which Huawei described as “unconstitutional.”

The Pentagon was already banned this year from purchasing Chinese-made drones.

In a similar move, the US army discontinued the use of drones produced by the Chinese company DJI back in 2017.

For more than a year, Washington and Beijing have been engaged in a trade war over issues such as cyber security, regulations, intellectual property, subsidies, and tariffs.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US China Drones

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Anti-Government Protests Continue across Lebanon
Chile in State of Emergency as Protests Rage
Hundreds Evacuate as Wildfire Rages in Sonoma County
Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib
Anti-Government Protests Continue across Lebanon

Anti-Government Protests Continue across Lebanon

Artillery Shells Fired from Turkey Nearly Hit Russian Troops in Syria
Syrian Army Enters Symbolic Kurdish City of Kobani or Ayn al-Arab
Hezbollah Warns against Anti-Resistance Plots amid Lebanon Protests
New Scandal for Saudi Army: Soldiers Carry Baby Diaper Packs in Yemen War