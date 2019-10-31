ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader

Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

A man called Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi will take on the role of the terrorist group’s new leader, the extremists announced through their mouthpiece Amaq.

The news came after the Pentagon published drone footage of the US special forces raid, along with some other details of the mission.

The news of Baghdadi’s death, however, was previously met with skepticism by some people, who doubted the authenticity of the blurry footage provided by Pentagon and questioned whether the raid had indeed gone as planned.

ISIS also confirmed the death of the terrorist group’s spokesman, Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir.