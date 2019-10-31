Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 31 October 2019

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi's death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

ISIS Terrorist Names New Leader

ISIS Terrorist Names New Leader

ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

Trump Tweets Faked Photo of Hero Dog Getting Medal US President Donald Trump shared on Wednesday an altered photograph of himself placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid last weekend that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the ISIS terrorist group, New York Times reported.

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly has approved the construction of new 2,342 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday that the US and Western spy services, funded by some reactionary regional regimes, have been provoking chaos and insecurity in other countries.

Turkey Summons US Ambassador as House Recognizes ’Armenian Genocide’ Turkey summoned the US ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday after The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a resolution recognizing the atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians in the First World War as a "genocide".

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister Pakistan’s minister for Kashmir affairs warned that countries who side with India in Kashmir crisis "will be taken as our enemy and our missiles will hit them also, if in a state of war," India Today reported.

Russia Pans US Deploying Troops around Syria Oil Field Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rebuked the "arrogant" US decision to send its forces to allegedly protect oilfields in northern Syria, saying that it is unclear from whom the installations need to be protected.

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned on Tuesday that the US’s tough harsh sanctions against Iran pose a serious threat to the Iranian people’s right to health.

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has warned of a rise in cyber threats in the world, saying Tehran has foiled some 33 million cyber attacks over the past year alone.

Lebanese PM Hariri Resigns amid Anti-Government Protests Embattled Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Tuesday as the nationwide anti-government protests continued for the thirteenth day

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime ‘I was shocked the person who was the head of police station where I was sexually assaulted and tortured was the beneficiary of a British taxpayers scheme,’ says Najah Yusuf.

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism US President Donald Trump has faced heated criticism from legal and energy experts after his suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields.

Iranian Scientist Languishing in US Jail on Baseless Charges The United States has kept top Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani behind bars without any fair trial for one year on sanctions violation charges, which observers believe have no legal basis and are merely aimed at increasing pressure on Iran and hampering its scientific growth.

Trump Gets Boos, ’Lock Him up’ Chants at Baseball World Series President Donald Trump received boos as he was shown at Game five of the Word Series.

’Boycott Puma’ BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation The anti-occupation movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) has mobilized activists in 20 countries calling for a boycott of German sportswear manufacturer Puma due to its sponsorship of the Israeli regime’s Football Association (IFA).

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader The Russian military questioned the official US account of the military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it has no reliable information on the raid.

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption turned into a deadly unrest to bring down the government.

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid The US army reportedly has conducted a special operations raid against ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

Thursday 31 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

Alwaght- Iraq’s protests continue despite all measures taken by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi who unveiled his reform packages to calm the situation. The demonstrations sparked in early October when graduated youth gathered in Tahrir Square of Baghdad to protest unemployment and corruption. In a short time, they enlarged to engulf the whole south. 

A noteworthy issue in the middle of the anti-government protests is the call by Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the parliament’s largest alliance Saerun, for PM Abdul Mahdi to step down and announce early elections. 

The second round of protests began on October 25, pushing the country in a new wave of political crisis and turmoil. Addressing the popular demands, the parliament introduced a new reforms package on October 28

From impeaching the PM to dissolving the provincial councils 

As the protestors’ pressures mounted, the parliament, formally called Council of Representatives, unveiled a package of sweeping new reforms, unprecedented in post-Saddam Iraq. Mohamed al-Halbousithe parliament’s speaker, said that lawmakers have delivered to him five demands related to questioning the premier and ministers of oil, power, industry, and finance. 

On Monday, the parliament voted overwhelmingly to dissolve the provincial councils, revoke the senior officials’ special privileges and powers, and form a committee to look into amendments to the national constitution. The dissolution of the councils is effective in all provinces excluding those under the administration of the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and the parliament will give itself the power to directly supervise the governors’ performance in the elections. Also, the parliament took the financial and executive affairs of the provinces from councils and gave them to the governors. 

The Council of Representatives also passed a law stripping the president, PM, speaker and lawmakers, ministers, senior judicial officials, and supreme judicial councils of special powers. It also set a deadline for the constitution reform committee asking it to present its proposals within a four-month timeframe. 

Will the parliamentary reforms work? 

With the reforms effective upon their issuing, the question is now how much they will be viable in calming the huge protests in various parts of the country. It is noteworthy that before the parliament, the PM presented three back-to-back reform packages with considerable offers to contain the demonstrations. But he failed to persuade the people not to embark on the new wave of protests that were suspended ahead of the Arabaeen ceremony. The PM, in fact, locked the door after the horse is gone. Moreover, even if the reforms are timely, they will not win him popular support until they are put into practice. 

It should be taken into account that the raging protests are culmination of unaddressed demands after 2003, the year the Baathist regime was toppled and replaced by a new political system. A look at Iraq’s general budget from 2003 to the present time makes it clear that over 17 years, $1.275 trillion was spent. This is huge spending for a country of only 33 million population. Iraq has 140 billion known oil barrels, making it the world’s fifth-largest oil producer. Currently, it produces and exports over 5.3 million oil barrels per day. 

Certainly, with such a big income source, the government can provide better living conditions and services to the citizens should it work in an economic and executive corruption-free milieu. The citizens are exhausted by social and economic injustice and an unbalanced distribution of sources and incomes and seek to bring a fundamental change and reform to the deepest possible layers of society. The fact is that reshuffling the cabinet and holding provincial elections across the country cannot do much to fundamentally change the situation. The only measures helping the end of violence and street protests is structurally transforming the situation of employment, fighting against corruption and bureaucracy, and promoting economic and distributional justice. So, the proposed reforms by the parliamentarians cannot play as substantial incentives for the crisis to end in the country. After all, a big portion of the criticism is directed against the performance of the parliament. Many protests, indeed, find the lawmakers part of the problem, not its solvers. 

 

