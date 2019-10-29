Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 29 October 2019

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has warned of a rise in cyber threats in the world, saying Tehran has foiled some 33 million cyber attacks over the past year alone.

Lebanese PM Hariri Resigns amid Anti-Government Protests Embattled Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Tuesday as the nationwide anti-government protests continued for the thirteenth day

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime ‘I was shocked the person who was the head of police station where I was sexually assaulted and tortured was the beneficiary of a British taxpayers scheme,’ says Najah Yusuf.

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism US President Donald Trump has faced heated criticism from legal and energy experts after his suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields.

Iranian Scientist Languishing in US Jail on Baseless Charges The United States has kept top Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani behind bars without any fair trial for one year on sanctions violation charges, which observers believe have no legal basis and are merely aimed at increasing pressure on Iran and hampering its scientific growth.

Trump Gets Boos, ’Lock Him up’ Chants at Baseball World Series President Donald Trump received boos as he was shown at Game five of the Word Series.

’Boycott Puma’ BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation The anti-occupation movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) has mobilized activists in 20 countries calling for a boycott of German sportswear manufacturer Puma due to its sponsorship of the Israeli regime’s Football Association (IFA).

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader The Russian military questioned the official US account of the military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it has no reliable information on the raid.

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption turned into a deadly unrest to bring down the government.

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid The US army reportedly has conducted a special operations raid against ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Alwaght- On Sunday Donald Trump confirmed the death of ISIS terrorist group’s leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, whose name is reminiscent of war, terror, horrible civilian killings, displacement, slavery, and rape. His killing by a US special operation raises a question: Why was he killed at the present time and while the US has cut its military forces to less than 1,000 in Syria? 

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi 

Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim al-Badri, known as Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, was born in the Iraqi city of Samarra in 1971. Although his family was not wealthy, but supported him to enter the University of Baghdad. In 1996 he graduated with Islamic studies major from the university. He continued his studies for higher education receiving a Ph.D. in Quranic studies. 

In 2004, a year after Saddam fall, he was arrested under the charge of founding Jaysh Al-Amal militia. When in 2010 Abu Omar Al-Baghdadi was killed, the “leadership council of the Islamic State in Iraq” named Abu Bakr its new leader. He conflicted with Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, the leader of Syria-based Al-Nusra Front, as the latter sought to ally with Sunni rebels of Syria in the fight against Damascus government. He merged Al-Nusra into ISIS when in 2013 announced foundation of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, also called Islamic State in Iraq and Levant. The move infuriated Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Al-Qaeda chief. He expelled Abu Bakr and ISIS from an alliance with Al-Qaeda. In a sweeping operation in 2014, ISIS captured the Iraqi city of Mosul. Abu Bakr announced himself as the “caliph”. His forces captured some 100,000 square kilometers of Iraq and Syria territories. 

Al-Baghdadi death’s implications 

Odds are that al-Baghdadi was under the US secret training since 2004 for a big mission. When he was held in the Camp Bucca detention center, he quickly became imam and a preacher for the prisoners. He learned there well how to organize forces under religious rituals, to a degree that when later he joined the so-called Iraq Islamic caliphate terrorist group, he fast gained a top place as he showed honed skills in the mobilization of forces. 

He was tasked with establishing links between the extremist Islamists and Baathist Party’s remains. Fulfilling such a mission in the extremely policing atmosphere of Iraq, where Baathists did not dare to openly promote their agenda, could not be successful without professional military training for Al-Baghdadi. 

So, Al-Baghdadi was the US black box. If he fell to the hands of the Syrian or Russian forces, he could make huge revelations, compromising the US national security. While giving the news of his killing, Trump said the hunt for ISIS leader was the national security priority of his administration. 

But his killing does not mean the end of ISIS. Political analysts are nearly unanimous in their vision that his killing does not finish the terrorist organization. If there is a threat to the US national security, it is posed by ISIS prisoners held by Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria who along with their families reach 12,000. Over the past fortnight, 850 of them escaped Kurdish detention camps as Turkey launched the anti-Kurdish offensive. 

On the other side, when Syria’s Palmyra fell to the group in 2015, the militants, under the guise of destroying non-Islamic symbols, ruined the city’s cultural heritage sites. But this action revealed a brazen contradiction. While ISIS argued it destroyed the non-Islamic antiquities, it sold them to Western museums and smugglers. This, some analysts argue, serves the Israeli Nile-to-Euphrates policy. By destroying Iraq and Syria’s identity symbols, it could destroy or at least weaken the proofs of Assyrian, Sumerian, and Muslim rule, something removing the historical obstacles ahead of the Israeli generations-old Nile-to-Euphrates seizure dream. 

Using instructions believed to have been taught to him by the Americans and Israelis, Al-Baghdadi sold the Iraqi and Syrian antiquities. His forces very soon deployed to the oilfields. The two sources of income gave the terrorist organization an operating cash flow of $3 billion annually, according to the Forbes newspaper. 

With his death, now Tel Aviv has no fear of revelations on his relationship with the Israeli regime and the US. While the Russian defense ministry doubted his death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the first to congratulate the US for the operation. Over the years of the Syrian war, ISIS never attacked the Israeli regime which openly backed the anti-Damascus militias logistically and treated their wounded fighters in makeshift hospitals on the border with Syria. 

Al-Baghdadi’s killing news was exploited for Trump's position boost for the presidential election and while the Democrats still push hard for the president’s impeachment. Under fire for withdrawal from Syria, Trump seeks to alleviate the situation by saying that with Al-Baghdadi’s death the US mission to fight ISIS has ended. Syrian Democratic Forces’ spokesmen Ridur Khalil in a press conference said that the Kurdish forces were aware of al-Baghdadi whereabouts since the past month. But Secretary of Defense Mark Esper rushed to dismiss the claim. 

How al-Baghdadi death affects Idlib fate 

Idlib is a strategic junction linking to each other Syria, Turkey, and Jordan. The Bab Al-Hawa border crossing which is a huge transit spot is located in the city. Now, the city is the last major stronghold of the terrorists, with 60 percent of them, including Tahrir Al-Sham, Failaq Al-Sham, Jaysh Al-Nasr, and many others, taking shelter there with about 70,000 fighters. If Idlib is restored by the Syrian government, the lock of civil war will be broken forever. Such achievement will be economically and politically advantageous to the Axis of Resistance as Syria ally. The US allies strongly push against Damascus's control over the city. By killing ISIS leader, Trump sought to strip Syrian governments of justification to resume Idlib recapture operation. 

Al-Baghdadi succession 

Reports suggest that two months before his death, Al-Baghdadi designated a successor, a former Baathist officer named Abdullah Qardash. Qardash is not of ideological and charismatic position similar to that the US created by investing on al-Baghdadi. This will have two results: First, the ISIS position and hegemony will be resoundingly broken and the group will lose the power in the future to exploit its ideological grounds to recruit forces. Second, ISIS remnants will shift approach and possibly nature. 

The course of developments indicates that Washington seeks Baathist Party restoration in Iraq. So far, over 100 ISIS prisoners fled Syria to Iraq. Iraqi security affairs expert Moaid al-Ali revealed that some Baathist members have penetrated Iraqi intelligence services to spy for the US. Thus, the Americans eye organizing a controllable part of ISIS in Iraq under a new identity for political benefit. Once ISIS's mission is over, the US will very likely separate the Afghan and Iraqi branches of the organization. 

 

