  Monday 28 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime

‘I was shocked the person who was the head of police station where I was sexually assaulted and tortured was the beneficiary of a British taxpayers scheme,’ says Najah Yusuf.

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism US President Donald Trump has faced heated criticism from legal and energy experts after his suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields.

Iranian Scientist Languishing in US Jail on Baseless Charges The United States has kept top Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani behind bars without any fair trial for one year on sanctions violation charges, which observers believe have no legal basis and are merely aimed at increasing pressure on Iran and hampering its scientific growth.

Trump Gets Boos, ’Lock Him up’ Chants at Baseball World Series President Donald Trump received boos as he was shown at Game five of the Word Series.

’Boycott Puma’ BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation The anti-occupation movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) has mobilized activists in 20 countries calling for a boycott of German sportswear manufacturer Puma due to its sponsorship of the Israeli regime’s Football Association (IFA).

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader The Russian military questioned the official US account of the military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it has no reliable information on the raid.

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption turned into a deadly unrest to bring down the government.

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid The US army reportedly has conducted a special operations raid against ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Doubts over Donald Trump's Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid
Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

US officials who also watched the feed have declined to echo details of Trump’s macabre account of the Isis’s leader death on Saturday, including that Baghdadi was “whimpering, crying and screaming all the way."

Revelling in a major national security accomplishment in his press conference on Sunday morning, Trump said Baghdadi, 48, had “spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread” as a US military dog pursued him and three of his children down a dead-end tunnel.

Cornered, Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest, killing himself, his children and injuring the “beautiful” and “talented” dog, Trump said.

The White House monitored the Syria operation through video feeds that Trump said was “as though you were watching a movie".

The footage piped into the situation room would have consisted of overhead surveillance shots of the dark compound with heat signatures differentiating between US fighters and others, intelligence and military officials told the New York Times.

Those cameras would not have been able to peer into the tunnel where Baghdadi died, nor provide audio proof of his conduct during the last minutes of his life.

The soldiers involved would have been wearing body cameras, but that footage was yet to be given to the White House at the time of Trump’s press conference, the Times report said.

The US defence secretary, Mark Esper, declined to endorse aspects of Trump’s cinematic account in an interview with ABC’s This Week programme on Sunday morning.

"I don’t have those details,” Esper said, when pressed on how Trump knew Baghdadi had whimpered and cried. “The president probably had the opportunity to talk to commanders on the ground".

The US national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, told the Meet the Press show that Baghdadi’s remains, which were said to have been mutilated by the explosion, would likely be disposed of at sea.

Asked if the body would be handled in the same way as Osama bin Laden’s, O’Brien said: “I would expect that to be the case".

Kurdish officials claimed on Sunday night that a second US operation had taken place in Syria a few hours after Baghadi’s death, this time targeting the Islamic State spokesman, known as Abu Hassan al-Muhajir.

"Al-Muhajir, the right-hand of Baghdadi and the spokesman for IS, was targeted in the village of Ain al-Baydah near Jarablus, in a coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US army,” the Syrian Democratic Forces commander, Mazloum Abdi, tweeted.

American officials did not confirm the reports and it was unclear if the operation was pre-planned, or enabled by the material found in Baghdadi’s compound.

Trump said US fighters collected highly sensitive material and information, including on Isis’s future plans, before they left Baghdadi’s compound.

Muhajir issued his last statement in March, calling for retaliation for the mass shooting of 50 worshippers at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch allegedly by an Australian white nationalist.

Source: The Guardian

