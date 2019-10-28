Public Relations Scam: J Street Conference Attracts War Criminals, Zionist Liberals Alike

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 28 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime

Jailed Bahraini Activist 'Considered Suicide' after Rape, Abuse by Regime

‘I was shocked the person who was the head of police station where I was sexually assaulted and tortured was the beneficiary of a British taxpayers scheme,’ says Najah Yusuf.

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism US President Donald Trump has faced heated criticism from legal and energy experts after his suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields.

Iranian Scientist Languishing in US Jail on Baseless Charges The United States has kept top Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani behind bars without any fair trial for one year on sanctions violation charges, which observers believe have no legal basis and are merely aimed at increasing pressure on Iran and hampering its scientific growth.

Trump Gets Boos, ’Lock Him up’ Chants at Baseball World Series President Donald Trump received boos as he was shown at Game five of the Word Series.

’Boycott Puma’ BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation The anti-occupation movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) has mobilized activists in 20 countries calling for a boycott of German sportswear manufacturer Puma due to its sponsorship of the Israeli regime’s Football Association (IFA).

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader The Russian military questioned the official US account of the military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it has no reliable information on the raid.

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption turned into a deadly unrest to bring down the government.

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid The US army reportedly has conducted a special operations raid against ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Public Relations Scam: J Street Conference Attracts War Criminals, Zionist Liberals Alike

Monday 28 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Public Relations Scam: J Street Conference Attracts War Criminals, Zionist Liberals Alike

Feature photo | J Street merchandise is shown at a tabling event at John Hopkins University. Flickr | jstreetdotorg

J Street was designed to make Zionists, particularly Israeli liberals, feel good about themselves and look good to the outside world without actually having to commit to peace.
Israeli war criminal Ehud Barak is leading a long list of Zionist politicians, apologizers, sympathizers, and activists willing to promote normalization who are slated to speak at a coming J Street conference in Washington DC. 

J Street is a Zionist organization that promotes the myth of a friendly, peace-loving form of Zionism, and by extension, a peace-loving, rights-respecting state of Israel. If one were to design a logo for the conference and for the organization as a whole, it should be a giant fig leaf.

 

A Public Relations Scam

On its website, J Street states that it “organizes and mobilizes pro-Israel, pro-peace Americans who want Israel to be secure, democratic and the national home of the Jewish people.” In other words, it is an organization that perpetuates one of the biggest public relations scams in the world today: that one can be pro-Israel and pro-peace, and that Israel can be democratic. 

Furthermore, J-Street claims that it advocates “policies that advance shared US and Israeli interests as well as Jewish and democratic values, leading to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” The keywords to note here are “two-state solution.” 

This so-called solution is the mastermind of Zionist strategists who knew from the very beginning that presenting a solution to the Palestinian issue would allow Israel to present itself as a peace-loving state that recognizes Palestinians rights, albeit limited ones, and then to blame the Palestinians when the plan fails. 

The honest thing to do would be to admit that the “two-state solution” is little more than a public relations stunt. However, being a Zionist organization, J Street promotes this lie, and it is by no means the only lie perpetuated by this fig leaf organization.

 

A “one-state nightmare”

On its website, J Street declares that there is no “one-state solution,” instead, it says, there is only a “one-state nightmare.” 

A nightmare is precisely what reality has been for Palestinians since the Zionist movement took root in Palestine. Thanks to Zionism, forced expulsions, exile and violence have been a part of life for Palestinians for over one hundred years. 

The movement has succeeded in establishing a single state over all of historic Palestine, and that is the state of Israel. A state which uses an apartheid system enforced through terror, an enormous army, border police, and various intelligence agencies to create what amounts to an endless nightmare for Palestinians. 

The two-state solution, which is little more than a multi-billion dollar public relations ploy, is the fig leaf under which Israel advances its objectives to colonize and settle all of Palestine. The “one-state nightmare,” therefore, began for Palestinians in 1967 when Israel completed its conquest by taking control of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. It was at that moment that the talk of two states gained popularity among liberal Zionists. 

J Street’s support of the two-state solution perpetuates the claim that Israel is a democracy, sitting alongside a quasi Palestinian state, and that the two just can’t agree on a peaceful solution. According to this claim, both sides are at fault and all that is needed is political will and good faith negotiations for all to be well.

It also promotes the racist notion that any solution that does not allow the state of Israel to control the vast majority of Palestine, and have a say in who governs the Palestinians, is doomed to be a nightmare. Meanwhile, the current, and the very real nightmare is ignored. The colonization, ethnic cleansing and genocide that have gone on since 1967 are taken out of the equation. Palestinian rights to freedom, land, water, homes, resources and public areas are all forsaken for the sake of maintaining a racist state for Jewish colonizers and settlers.

 

Normalization

To enhance its image as a peace-promoting Zionist organization, J Street invites Palestinians and members of organizations that promote so-called peace and dialogue to its conference. The willingness of these individuals and groups to participate in a conference alongside war criminals like Ehud Barak and blatant racist, Zionist demagogues like Senator Chuck Schumer, inevitably and understandably raises serious questions as to their own sincerity towards achieving peace and respecting human rights. 

J Street, and particularly its conference, maybe the most shameless expression of “normalization” to date. By bringing Israeli and Palestinian groups and individuals together to a pro-Zionist, pro-Israel conference, they promote a false equivalency between occupied and occupier, oppressor and oppressed, those who fight to resist and survive and those who kill to impose apartheid laws. It is clear why this is good for Israeli war criminals and Zionist apologists, but why are “peace” and “goodwill” groups willing to participate in this charade?

The normalization industry is a fig leaf that hides the illegitimacy of the Zionist state with heartfelt stories of courage and personal loss. And while the initial attempt to bring people together to hear one another may have been sincere, it is clear today that the result was a miserable failure and a nightmare for Palestinians. Although the goal, at least in part, is to improve the lives of both Palestinians and Israelis, at the end of these meetings Palestinians return to their endless nightmare and Israelis to their well-paved neighborhoods with limitless water, electricity, and freedom. 

 

Refusal is the Litmus Test

The litmus test for the countless “dialogue” groups, forums and peace initiatives is simple: Will Israeli participants who return from the various camps, marathon meetings, and feelgood get-togethers agree to serve in the Israeli army? There can be no easier test by which to measure whether or not these initiatives are worth the cost in time and money.

If, after participating in camps and forums and coached dialogue meetings which are often moderated by experts, meetings in which the two sides are meant to get to know one another, the Israeli participants do not refuse to serve in the IDF, then the whole thing was worthless. If they do not come out and reject the Zionist campaign of terror that is carried out by the Israeli Army, then the entire project is meaningless. If after all this the Israeli participants insist on supporting the reign of terror over which they hold Palestinians, then the money, time, effort and quite often the tears spent on these initiatives was all for nothing.

J Street was designed to make Zionists, particularly Israeli liberals, feel good about themselves and look good to the outside world. It was created to allow Israel to continue its genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid regime, without even so much as feeling shame or guilt for participating in these awful crimes.

Source: MintPress News

By:  Miko Peled 

 

