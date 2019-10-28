Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 28 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime

Jailed Bahraini Activist ‘Considered Suicide’ after Rape, Abuse by Regime

‘I was shocked the person who was the head of police station where I was sexually assaulted and tortured was the beneficiary of a British taxpayers scheme,’ says Najah Yusuf.

Doubts over Donald Trump’s Dramatic Account of Baghdadi Raid Footage of the US special forces raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s Syrian compound reportedly consisted of overhead surveillance footage and no audio, prompting questions over the extent of the dramatic licence taken by Donald Trump in describing the final moments of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism US President Donald Trump has faced heated criticism from legal and energy experts after his suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields.

Iranian Scientist Languishing in US Jail on Baseless Charges The United States has kept top Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani behind bars without any fair trial for one year on sanctions violation charges, which observers believe have no legal basis and are merely aimed at increasing pressure on Iran and hampering its scientific growth.

Trump Gets Boos, ’Lock Him up’ Chants at Baseball World Series President Donald Trump received boos as he was shown at Game five of the Word Series.

’Boycott Puma’ BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation The anti-occupation movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) has mobilized activists in 20 countries calling for a boycott of German sportswear manufacturer Puma due to its sponsorship of the Israeli regime’s Football Association (IFA).

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader The Russian military questioned the official US account of the military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it has no reliable information on the raid.

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption turned into a deadly unrest to bring down the government.

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid The US army reportedly has conducted a special operations raid against ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

alwaght.com
Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism

Monday 28 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump has faced heated criticism from legal and energy experts after his suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields.

 “International law seeks to protect against exactly this sort of exploitation,” said Laurie Blank, an Emory Law School professor and director of its Center for International and Comparative Law.

“It is not only a dubious legal move, it sends a message to the whole region and the world that America wants to steal the oil,” said Bruce Riedel, a former national security advisor and now senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think-tank.

 “The idea that the United States would ‘keep the oil’ in the hands of ExxonMobil or some other U.S. company is immoral and possibly illegal,” said Jeff Colgan, an associate professor of political science and international studies at Brown University. Colgan also said U.S. companies would face “a host of practical challenges” to operate in Syria.

“Oil, like it or not, is owned by the Syrian state,” Brett McGurk, former U.S. envoy to the multilateral anti-ISIS coalition, said last week, per the Wall Street Journal.

“What I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly ... and spread out the wealth,” Trump said during a news conference about the U.S. special forces operation that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Webber, deputy director of UT-Austin's Energy Institute, criticized the Trump administration's maneuvers.

"The announcement that oil was a motivator for our troops’ movements affirms critics’ worst conclusions that US foreign policy and defense strategy are about oil and no longer about defending human rights or promoting democracy abroad," he said.

Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, the two largest U.S. oil companies operating in the Middle East, declined to comment on his remarks.

Even getting Exxon or another major oil company to develop Syrian oil would be a “hard sell” given its relatively limited infrastructure and small output, said Ellen R. Wald, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center.

Syria produced around 380,000 barrels of oil per day before the foreign-sponsored war erupted. An International Monetary Fund working paper in 2016 estimated that production had declined to just 40,000 barrels per day.

In a press conference that followed, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina supported President Trump’s focus on Syrian oil, when a reporter asked by what “legal right in international law” the U.S. could take Syrian oil.

“This was the chief source of revenue for a long time for ISIS,” Graham said. “It is now in the hands of Syrian Democratic Forces, which are Arabic Kurds, mostly Kurds, with the partnership with the United States. So, no this doesn’t violate any law. In my view, what it does is just good common sense foreign policy.”

“This is a win-win,” he continued. “The SDF will get more money if we can modernize the oil fields.”

Trump has faced heated criticism from both Republicans and Democrats over abandoning Syrian Kurds by pulling troops from the Syrian-Turkish border region. The withdrawal cleared the way for a Turkish military operation against the Kurds.

 

 

