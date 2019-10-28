Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 28 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Trump Gets Boos, ’Lock Him up’ Chants at Baseball World Series

Trump Gets Boos, 'Lock Him up' Chants at Baseball World Series

President Donald Trump received boos as he was shown at Game five of the Word Series.

’Boycott Puma’ BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation The anti-occupation movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) has mobilized activists in 20 countries calling for a boycott of German sportswear manufacturer Puma due to its sponsorship of the Israeli regime’s Football Association (IFA).

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader The Russian military questioned the official US account of the military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it has no reliable information on the raid.

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption turned into a deadly unrest to bring down the government.

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid The US army reportedly has conducted a special operations raid against ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful, amid reports of numerous casualties in recent clashes between the two sides.

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight? There are speculations that a top Israeli official, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has visited Riyadh after revelations that a privately-owned Challenger 604 jet has taken off from Tel Aviv and landed in the Saudi capital.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

Iraq Protests: Coup against PM Abdul Mahdi?

Where Is NAM Place in Global Equations?

Trump Gets Boos, ’Lock Him up’ Chants at Baseball World Series

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader

’Boycott Puma’ BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation

Syria to Fight Terrorism by All Legitimate Means: President Assad

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Why Hariri Reforms Did not Calm Lebanon’s Protests?

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release

What Does Washington Seek behind Bahrain Conference?

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military

US Jailing of Iranian Scientist Inhumane, Hostile: Family Nembers

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election

Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages

Betty McCollum Is Pushing Congress to Stop Subsidizing the Torture of Palestinian Children

Russia-Africa Summit: Why Is Africa Growing Important for Moscow?

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

Why Hariri Reforms Did not Calm Lebanon’s Protests?

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast

A Generation Deleted: American Bombs in Yemen Are Costing an Entire Generation Their Future

US Syria Exit and Game with Arab Allies

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
'Boycott Puma' BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation

'Boycott Puma' BDS Activists Take to Streets, Denounce Israeli Occupation
Alwaght- The anti-occupation movement of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) has mobilized activists in 20 countries calling for a boycott of German sportswear manufacturer Puma due to its sponsorship of the Israeli regime's Football Association (IFA).

Human rights activists and sports fans were called to demonstrate at Puma retail outlets, offices and matches of Puma-sponsored teams on Saturday.

Images circulating in social media consequently showed protesters and athletes taking part in the protests in various countries, including the United States, Ireland, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Holland, Austria, Italia, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Among the various events was a pro-Palestine solidarity football match organized by the USIM and UniSZA universities in Terengganu, Malaysia.

Users on social media also expressed solidarity with the boycott movement, posting images of Puma clothing, shoes and bags with “Boycott” written over them.

Last week, advertisements regarding the "Boycott Puma" movement also appeared in subway cars in Britain's capital city of London, describing the sportswear company as a “proud sponsor of Israeli apartheid".

London's transport managing body, Transport for London (TfL), vowed to "immediately" remove the posters shortly later, however.

The October 26 protests mark a second wave of international boycott protests against Puma following an earlier global day of action in June.

The protests come after Puma signed a four-year sponsorship deal with the IFA shortly after its rival Adidas announced that it would be no-longer sponsoring the IFA last year.

The BDS movement's official website claims that Adidas' decision followed "an international campaign and the delivery of over 16,000 signatures to Adidas headquarters".

'Whitewashing Israeli occupation'

Writing for news network Al Jazeera on Sunday, female Palestinian football player Aya Khattab voiced her support for the #BoycottPuma movement.

"We are constantly subjected to humiliating searches at military checkpoints when we travel for training sessions or events. Our matches get interrupted and raided by armed soldiers. Our pitches get swallowed by ever-expanding illegal settlements and our stadiums destroyed by Israeli bombs," she wrote.

"That is why we expect the rest of the world, and especially sport institutions and companies, to be aware of our pain and to support us. That is why we reject attempts by sport brands and companies to whitewash Israel's occupation," Khattab added.

 

BDS Israeli Crimes Boycott Puma

