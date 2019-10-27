Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption turned into a deadly unrest to bring down the government.

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid The US army reportedly has conducted a special operations raid against ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful, amid reports of numerous casualties in recent clashes between the two sides.

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight? There are speculations that a top Israeli official, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has visited Riyadh after revelations that a privately-owned Challenger 604 jet has taken off from Tel Aviv and landed in the Saudi capital.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

alwaght.com
News

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn

Sunday 27 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported the fighting on Sunday afternoon, saying that the clashes took place after the area came under attack from the Turkish side.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties.

The development came only three days after Turkish forces and their allies attacked Syrian government troops in northeastern Syria.

SANA said the allies attacked Syrian army positions outside the town of Tal Tamr.

Syrian army deployed in new areas near Turkish border

Meanwhile, Syrian army units on Sunday were deployed to new areas in northern Syria near the Turkish border.

The army units entered the villages of Um al-Harmala, Bab al-Khair, Um Ashba and Assadiya on the outskirts of Ras al-Ayn in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.

One Turkish soldier killed, 5 injured in YPG attack in Syria

Separately, one Turkish soldier was killed and five others were wounded in Ra's al-Ayn after a rocket and mortar attack by Kurdish militants from the People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

The military was doing reconnaissance work and responded in kind to the attack, ‘neutralizing’ the terrorists, the ministry said in a statement.

One of TAF personnel was martyred and 5 were wounded as a result of the harrassment attacks committed by PKK/YPG terrorists against our elements conducting reconnaissance-surveillance activities in Rasulayn, the area of Operation Peace Spring.https://t.co/Fegmg0OD6O#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/M6G4lyB65l

— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) October 27, 2019

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed a memorandum of understanding, where they asserted that YPG militants must withdraw from the Turkish-controlled "safe zone" in northeastern Syria within 150 hours, after which period Ankara and Moscow will run joint patrols around the area.

The announcement was made hours before a US-brokered five-day truce between Turkish and Kurdish-led forces was due to expire.

On October 9, Turkish military forces and Ankara-backed militants launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion of northeastern Syria in a declared attempt to push YPG militants away from border areas.

Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984. The YPG constitutes the backbone of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

 

