Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn

Alwaght- There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported the fighting on Sunday afternoon, saying that the clashes took place after the area came under attack from the Turkish side.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties.

The development came only three days after Turkish forces and their allies attacked Syrian government troops in northeastern Syria.

SANA said the allies attacked Syrian army positions outside the town of Tal Tamr.

Syrian army deployed in new areas near Turkish border

Meanwhile, Syrian army units on Sunday were deployed to new areas in northern Syria near the Turkish border.

The army units entered the villages of Um al-Harmala, Bab al-Khair, Um Ashba and Assadiya on the outskirts of Ras al-Ayn in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.

One Turkish soldier killed, 5 injured in YPG attack in Syria

Separately, one Turkish soldier was killed and five others were wounded in Ra's al-Ayn after a rocket and mortar attack by Kurdish militants from the People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

The military was doing reconnaissance work and responded in kind to the attack, ‘neutralizing’ the terrorists, the ministry said in a statement.

One of TAF personnel was martyred and 5 were wounded as a result of the harrassment attacks committed by PKK/YPG terrorists against our elements conducting reconnaissance-surveillance activities in Rasulayn, the area of Operation Peace Spring.https://t.co/Fegmg0OD6O#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/M6G4lyB65l

— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) October 27, 2019

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed a memorandum of understanding, where they asserted that YPG militants must withdraw from the Turkish-controlled "safe zone" in northeastern Syria within 150 hours, after which period Ankara and Moscow will run joint patrols around the area.

The announcement was made hours before a US-brokered five-day truce between Turkish and Kurdish-led forces was due to expire.

On October 9, Turkish military forces and Ankara-backed militants launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion of northeastern Syria in a declared attempt to push YPG militants away from border areas.

Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984. The YPG constitutes the backbone of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).