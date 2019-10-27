Russia-Africa Summit: Why Is Africa Growing Important for Moscow?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 27 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Clashes Reported between Syrian, Turkish Forces Near Ras al-Ayn

There were clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish forces in the countryside around Ras al-Ain, a town on the Turkish border in northern Syria

Iraqi Counter-Terror Forces Deployed to Baghdad as Protests Turns Violent Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces have been deployed in two of the country’s main cities as a fresh wave of protests against corruption turned into a deadly unrest to bring down the government.

ISIS Chief Allegedly Killed in US Forces Raid The US army reportedly has conducted a special operations raid against ISIS ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful, amid reports of numerous casualties in recent clashes between the two sides.

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight? There are speculations that a top Israeli official, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has visited Riyadh after revelations that a privately-owned Challenger 604 jet has taken off from Tel Aviv and landed in the Saudi capital.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

Russia-Africa Summit: Why Is Africa Growing Important for Moscow?

Sunday 27 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Russia-Africa Summit: Why Is Africa Growing Important for Moscow?


Alwaght- For the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia hosted a joint summit with tens of African countries.

At the meeting, held in the Russian resort city of Sochi, President Vladimir Putin hosted leaders of 47 African states. In addition to the political leaders, thousands of businessmen and economic activists from both sides joined the meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Russian return to Africa

Decades ago, when Russia was the center of the Soviet Union, Moscow made considerable moves in Africa. It supported the pro-liberation movements in Angola, Mozambique, and Guinea-Bissau, and intervened in the Uganda-Congo tensions, and backed leftist regime of Ethiopia. These were just part of its activism in Africa.

This activism ended with the breakdown of the Soviet Union. For a couple of decades after the Soviet rule, Moscow sought no specific role in Africa. Now the Saturday meeting expresses the Russian effort to return to Africa.

Fixing up Russian global role

Since 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea to its territory, the international order seemed to go a fast track towards change. Before that, the Russian demonstration of force was limited to some saber rattling. In fact, post-Soviet Russia never secured its global role. However, Crimea annexation was a harbinger of big changes.

After Crimea takeover, the Russian government staunchly backed the Syrian government, embattled at home as a host of opposition groups and terrorist organizations were armed by foreign countries, mainly the US and its regional Arab allies, to take down President Bashar al-Assad. In Syria, thousands of kilometers away from Russia, Russia acted successfully, tipping the scales of power to Assad’s favor. Along with Iran, it grabbed the Syrian government from the verge of collapse and made an increasingly strong administration out of it, with the ability to take back vast territories from the terrorists.

The growing Russian influence did not stop in Syria. There were allegations that Moscow manipulated the 2016 US presidential elections. Some American circles directly accused Putin of supporting Donald Trump campaign. Some analysts, and even politicians, called Trump Putin’s “puppet” in the US.

Although the Russians dismissed the charges and inside the US the accusers could never prove their allegations, as the story unfolded, some European countries shared the same stress saying that they had fears about Moscow’s possible influencing of their politics and elections.

The recent Russian summit with Africa more displays the Russian stretch of the role as a player on the global stage that stands as an economic opportunity for Moscow.

According to figures published by Carnegie Institute, a Michigan-based think tank and politics college, since 2015 at least 12 African leaders traveled to Moscow and met with Russia’s Putin. This means that over the past four years, at least three African leaders visited Russia every year, showing interest in expanding ties with the Kremlin. It also means that the course Russia has taken over the past years to get a toehold in Africa has been fruitful.

Why is Africa important for Russia?

Politically, the African countries have a remarkable weight in international organizations. Quantitatively, they are a heavy scale on the global arena. The Organizations for Islamic Cooperation and Non-Aligned Members are made of states which have decisive voices and votes globally. One-thirds of the United Nations members and three members of the Security Council are from Africa. They can back up Russia’s diplomatic movements when the need arises.

Moreover, the Russian expansion of clout in Africa will give it an empowering privilege against other powers, mainly the US, Europe, and even China. Africa is also a broadening market. Russia can use that. In addition to a business partnership with Russia, the African militaries look at Moscow as a reliable partner and provider of arms.

The Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s call for Russia to sign weapons deal on the sidelines of the Sochi meeting indicates how much the African arms market can be attractive for Moscow.

The Central African Republic is in talks with Russia to host the first Russian military base in Africa. This will double Africa’s significance for the Russian leader and set it as a new contest setting for Russia and the West.

 

