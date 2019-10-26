Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 26 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania

Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania

Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful, amid reports of numerous casualties in recent clashes between the two sides.

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight? There are speculations that a top Israeli official, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has visited Riyadh after revelations that a privately-owned Challenger 604 jet has taken off from Tel Aviv and landed in the Saudi capital.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

alwaght.com
Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania

Saturday 26 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Former MKO Members Expose Anti-Iran Ruse in Albania

US Politicians Meet MKO Anti-Iran Terror Group in Albany

US-Backed MKO Terrorists Launch Social Media Ops against Iran from Albany

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

Albanian police on Wednesday claimed that they had foiled planned attacks by Iranian agents against an exiled terrorist group living in Albania, but several former members of the group have come forward to reveal that they are the real individuals being accused of the plot. 

Since 2014, some 3,000 MKO members have settled in a camp in Albania after being transferred by the US from Iraq. Earlier this week, Albanian authorities claimed that they had discovered an active cell of the Iranian Quds Force and prevented their "plan of March 2018" to attack the camp. 

In March 2018, two people were held in Albania but set free for lack of evidence. At the time, an opposition leader denounced the announcement as a ploy by Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama to divert attention from Tirana’s failure to start entry talks with the European Union.

The accusation was similar to those made against Iran in Europe, including by France in October 2018 which accused Tehran of plotting to attack an annual MKO rally outside Paris.

The timing of the accusations was suspicious. They came as European governments apparently sought to save a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after the US abandoned the agreement.  

From the outset, Tehran vehemently dismissed the claims as false flag operations, while those detained in connection with the alleged plots were released later due to lack of evidence.  

On Saturday, a Canadian-Albanian historian released a video of his interview with several individuals who said they had defected the MKO, but were now being framed by the terrorist group as Iranian agents sent to attack the camp near Durres, Albania's main port.    

Dr. Olsi Jazexhi, who carried out the interview, explained that a “cold war” is underway in Albania between former MKO members and the ringleaders of the terrorist organization.

Jazexhi, who specializes in the history of Islam, nationalism and religious reformation in Southeastern Europe, described those speaking in the interview as former terrorists who have abandoned terrorism against Iran and decided to lead a civilian life.

He has already aired a TV show called the “Opinion” in Albania, which said the MKO runs its own secret service in the impoverished European country, and that it spies on former members of the organization who live there.

A former member of the MKO in the video, labelled as an agent of Iran, is heard saying, “I don’t want to fight anything, any side. I want my own life, personal life, civilian life and I don’t want to fight." 

"For this reason, the MKO does not want us to live here. They put pressure on us to leave this country because if another member in the MKO comes out for anything or any work and see us we have a free [life], maybe they want to come out and have a free life. For this they make fake news against us, accuse us of being agents and mercenary of Iran,” the man says. 

Last year, Albania expelled two Iranian diplomats suspected of “involvement in activities that harm the country’s security.”

Iran denounced the expulsions, saying Albania has fallen prey to a scenario fabricated by the US and Israel and certain terrorist groups.

The MKO has carried out numerous attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials over the past three decades and is listed as a terrorist organization by much of the international community.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to MKO’s acts of terror.

Source: Press TV

 

