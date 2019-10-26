Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military

The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIS terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Judge Validates Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Orders Mueller Document Release A US judge has validated on Friday the legality of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over an unredacted copy of a report by former special counsel Robert Mueller who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Sues French Magazine over Calling Him ’Eradicator’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against French Magazine Le Point after it accused him of conducting "ethnic cleansing" in northeastern Syria in a cover story entitled "The Eradicator".

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

US Muslim Student Disqualified from Cross Country Race over Hijab A Muslim high school student from Ohio was disqualified from a cross country race earlier this month for wearing a hijab.

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful, amid reports of numerous casualties in recent clashes between the two sides.

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight? There are speculations that a top Israeli official, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has visited Riyadh after revelations that a privately-owned Challenger 604 jet has taken off from Tel Aviv and landed in the Saudi capital.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests

Gunmen Arrested as Iraqis Renew Violent Protests
Alwaght- Iraqi security forces have detained a number of gunmen in Baghdad and Najaf as fresh protests break out in the capital and the country’s southern cities.

Speaking with Iraq’s al-Ahd news network on Friday, Najaf Provincial Governor Luay al-Yassiry said that a gunman carrying an assault rifle and a sniper rifle was apprehended by security forces while entering Iraq’s Najaf city last night.

In Baghdad, a gunman was stopped by the protesters and handed over to police on Friday after he infiltrated the demonstrations on Tahrir Square to target the security forces and demonstrators there.

The channel also reported that a second gunman was apprehended with the help of demonstrators near Baghdad’s al-Nasr Square.

On Friday, a fresh wave of protests swept across Iraq’s capital and other localities south of the country following a period of calm in the country, leaving some 30 people dead, according to the country's human rights commission and a monitor. The protesters want the government to make meaningful economic reforms and tackle corruption in state institutions.

Similar anti-government protests left over 150 people in Iraq earlier in October.

In Baghdad, the protesters attempted to enter the capital’s high-security Green Zone, which hosts government offices and foreign diplomatic missions, prompting clashes with security forces, who in turn responded with tear gas, sound bombs and water cannons.

Scuffles were also reported on Tahrir square.

Al-Masalah reported that offices belonging to various political factions had been set on fire during the protests.

Not all protests descended into chaos, however. Images circulating on social media showed protesters embracing Iraqi security forces, while other images showed security forces providing aid and water to the demonstrators.

The renewed demonstrations come as a deadline set by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric ends for the government to respond to the protesters’ demands of economic and political reform on October 25.

Earlier on Friday, Sistani called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful and be aware of suspicious elements trying to exploit the rightful demands of protesters.

 

