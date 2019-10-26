Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 26 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful, amid reports of numerous casualties in recent clashes between the two sides.

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight? There are speculations that a top Israeli official, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has visited Riyadh after revelations that a privately-owned Challenger 604 jet has taken off from Tel Aviv and landed in the Saudi capital.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Monday President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to take military actions against Turkey in Syria if necessary.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight?

Wadi Araba Treaty Death: Jordan Making Big Decision

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting

What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

General Suleimani: Iran’s Big Strategist, Man of Battlegrounds

Syrian Constitutional Committee: An Overview

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Millions Convene in Iraq’s Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

Flooding Kills Over 100 in India

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea

Israeli Regime behind Attacks on Iraqi Popular Forces: Premier

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests

Saturday 26 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement has warned on Friday that nationwide protests could push the country into chaos, collapse and, "God forbid," civil war.

 “We have information that an anti-resistance scheme is being prepared for Lebanon. Several sides are exploiting popular protests to settle their account with Hezbollah and implement foreign agendas,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an address to his supporters in a televised speech broadcast live from the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Friday evening.

"Social and livelihood demands have been diverted to target (Hezbollah) resistance (movement). Some protests have been financed by embassies and suspicious sides. Certain elements are seeking to stir political tensions in Lebanon in a bid to create political vacuum in the country."

 “Lebanon has entered a dangerous phase. There are prospects that our country will be politically targeted by international and regional powers,” Nasrallah noted.

The Hezbollah chief further underlined that some people are even after a military confrontation between Iran and the United States in the hope of changing regional equations and redrawing the map of the Middle East.

“What started spontaneously (in Lebanon) has been largely exploited by political parties. Blocking roads was something normal at the start of the protests, but some acts have been unacceptable,” Nasrallah said.

He emphasized that Hezbollah will not accept resignation of the current government and early parliament elections.

"We are open to any solution without resorting to political vacuum because it will be disastrous for the country,” Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah secretary-general added that his movement cannot accept early parliamentary elections because it is a complicated issue.

“We are protecting the country against political vacuum, which could lead to deterioration. Our duty is to protect our country and people,” Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah chief then called upon protesters to appoint a representative to discuss their demands with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Nasrallah also described the raft of economic reforms approved by the cabinet as “the first step on the path to fight corruption,” saying “the popular protests have pushed Lebanese political parties and factions to get serious in the fight against corruption.”

 “Popular protests indicate that people have regained self-confidence, and are harboring hopes for fundamental change. The government is committed to implement announced reforms on their due dates. Hezbollah will not allow any delay concerning their implementation,” he said.

The Hezbollah secretary-general then termed the dismissal of the package of reforms agreed by the Lebanese government as “wrong and suspicious.”

“Hezbollah can’t take part in popular protests since they have to be far away from political affiliations. We have stressed that Hezbollah respects the rallies,” Hezbollah said.

Growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of endless political deadlocks and an economic crisis in recent years.

The country hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees, and their presence is often blamed for putting pressure on the already struggling economy.

Unemployment stands at more than 20 percent, according to official figures.

The Lebanese Finance Ministry says the national debt is hovering around $85 billion, which accounts for more than 150 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Successive governments have failed to address a waste management crisis or improve the electricity grid, which is plagued by daily power cuts.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Lebanon Protests Hezbollah Sayyed Nasrallah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib
Turkey Incursion into Northern Syria
US Forces Destroy Own Airfield, Equipment as They Flee Northern Syria
Health Concerns in Yemen
Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib

Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib

New Scandal for Saudi Army: Soldiers Carry Baby Diaper Packs in Yemen War
Syrian Army Deployed to Raqqa as US Troops Withdraw
Hundreds Attend Funeral for Victims of Nangarhar Mosque Bomb Attack
Bloody Day in Afghanistan:62 Die in Mosque Bombing