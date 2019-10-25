Wadi Araba Treaty Death: Jordan Making Big Decision

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 26 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful, amid reports of numerous casualties in recent clashes between the two sides.

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight? There are speculations that a top Israeli official, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has visited Riyadh after revelations that a privately-owned Challenger 604 jet has taken off from Tel Aviv and landed in the Saudi capital.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Monday President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to take military actions against Turkey in Syria if necessary.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight?

Wadi Araba Treaty Death: Jordan Making Big Decision

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting

What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

General Suleimani: Iran’s Big Strategist, Man of Battlegrounds

Syrian Constitutional Committee: An Overview

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Millions Convene in Iraq’s Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

Flooding Kills Over 100 in India

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea

Israeli Regime behind Attacks on Iraqi Popular Forces: Premier

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Wadi Araba Treaty Death: Jordan Making Big Decision

Saturday 26 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Wadi Araba Treaty Death: Jordan Making Big Decision

Related Content

Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jordan Cancels Part of Treaty with Israel, Wants Its Lands Back

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- As the Israeli-Jordanian treaty on renting out the two Jordanian regions of Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamr to Tel Aviv is expiring after 25 years, the occupying regime has begun efforts to renew the 1994 agreement. 

According to the Israeli Haaretz newspaper, Idan Greenbaum, the head of the council of Jordan Valley, which contains the two tracts of lands, has recently sent a letter to Jordan’s King Abdullah II asking him for a meeting to find a settlement. After two weeks, the Israeli paper reported, he has not received any response to the letter from Amman. 

Greenbaum said that the negotiations with Jordan have gone nowhere so far, adding that upon the treaty expiration, the Israeli farmers and tourists will be banned from the two Jordanian regions. 

According to the length set in the Wadi Araba treaty between the Israeli regime and Jordan in 1994, the 25 years of the lease will end on October 26. Under the terms of the treaty, the special arrangement was to remain in force for 25 years and could be renewed automatically or terminated with one year’s notice by either party. 

Jordan made it clear last year to the Israelis that it will not renew the agreement and that they should be returned to it. King Abdulla II in a statement last year said: “Jordan has decided to end the terms of the treaty that allow the Israelis to use Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamr regions and this decision was passed to the Israeli side. Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamr are Jordanian lands and they will remain Jordanian. We will apply our full sovereignty on our territories.” 

As the government stated the intention to take back the two regions, the former head of Jordan Bar Association Saleh al-Armouti said that on November 10 the two regions’ sovereignty should be handed back to Jordan. “This is the date in which the agreement was implemented and published at the time’s publications,” he was quoted as saying. 

Why is Jordan unhappy with Wadi Araba accord? 

Al-Baqura is a border area east of Jordan River in Irbid province which is located north of the Arab country. Al-Ghamr is also a border region in Aqaba province south of the Dead Sea. It is known as a disputed region between the Israeli regime and Jordan. The two regions were occupied during the Arab-Israeli wars by the Israeli forces in the second half of the 20th century. The Israeli forces occupied Al-Baqura in 1950. Al-Ghamr was seized by them in 1967. A few months after the Gaza-Jericho agreement with the Israelis, Jordan signed the Wadi Araba peace agreement, established diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime, and rented out the two regions for 25 years to the Israelis. During all these years, Tel Aviv gave the lands to Jewish farmers. 

The main issue that has pushed Amman to revoke the agreement is the style of distribution of the water of the Jordan River between Jordan and the Israeli regime. The water distribution was the topic of talks between Amman and Tel Aviv. It took them several decades to sign Wadi Araba and Oslo, both proving full detrimental to the Arabs in terms of sharing the water sources. 

Under the terms of the deal, Tel Aviv gained the right to control the water sources in Wadi Araba and Yarmouk regions. According to the deal, the Israelis were committed to transferring annually 55 million square meters of water to Jordan. But over the past 25 years, they only transferred 35 million square meters to the Arab monarchy.

One-sided benefits of the treaty to the Israeli regime and the troubles the Jordanian government faces as results of this agreement— including the home discontent and the Israeli violation of the terms of a deal that allows Jordan to be custodian of the Muslim holy sites including Al-Aqsa Mosque— motivate Jordan leaders to announce, since a couple of years ago, the intention not to renew what it sees humiliating and colonial treaty. 

Itzhak Levanon, a former Israeli ambassador to Egypt and a researcher at Herzliya Institute, in an effort to find a solution to the issue recently suggested to the Israeli leaders that Tel Aviv should expand joint projects in science and energy with Jordan, offer conditions to Jordan for use of Haifa port while Jordan’s border crossings with Syria are closed, and boost ties with Amman along with Washington. 

On the other side, Jordan knows well that the return of the two regions can bring it huge benefits, particularly in the agriculture sector. But the Jordanians are extremely worried about the Israeli intention to annex the Jordan Valley to other occupied territories. Tel Aviv practically revealed its occupational nature when it unilaterally revoked the agreements with Palestinians, pushed for US embassy relocation to al-Quds (Jerusalem), annexed Syria’s occupied Golan Heights, and built settlements in the West Bank. In late September the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech broadcast live by the Israeli channels said "Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.”  

On December 10, four days after Trump’s recognition of al-Quds as the Israeli capital, Jordan parliament’s lawmakers voted to “review” the treaties with Tel Aviv. Despite Amman’s show of resolve to take back its territory, with the Israeli history of disrespect to the international law and agreements on the strength of supported offered to it by the US and the West, Jordan will very likely take its case to the international organizations to condemn the Israeli seizure of its lands. Such a possibility gives an outlook of deteriorated Israel-Jordanian relations. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Jordan Treaty Tel Aviv Wadi Arabia Annexation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib
Turkey Incursion into Northern Syria
US Forces Destroy Own Airfield, Equipment as They Flee Northern Syria
Health Concerns in Yemen
Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib

Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib

New Scandal for Saudi Army: Soldiers Carry Baby Diaper Packs in Yemen War
Syrian Army Deployed to Raqqa as US Troops Withdraw
Hundreds Attend Funeral for Victims of Nangarhar Mosque Bomb Attack
Bloody Day in Afghanistan:62 Die in Mosque Bombing