Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Alwaght- Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

"We would not like new complications. The work that has been done at the level of the leadership of Russia and Turkey in recent days, the results of the negotiations in Sochi should not tempt anyone to reformat or change something again," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

The contradictory signals the US has sent regarding Syria may indicate a desire to maintain conditions that allow for continued pressure on Damascus, Sergei Ryabkov added.

“We are very definitely worried that the signals from the White House may reflect the same attitude: to preserve the conditions for continuing multi-component pressure on the legitimate authorities in Damascus,” he said. “This is the moment we don’t agree and we can’t agree with the United States on the situation."

Separately Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for the withdrawal of all US troops whom Moscow sees as illegitimately deployed to Syria.

"As for the presence of American soldiers in Syria, our position is well known," Peskov said, adding that US troops had been deployed without permission from Damascus.

Peskov said both Moscow and Damascus seek the complete withdrawal of all occupying forces from the country.

"Russian units are present in Syria legitimately at the invitation of the Syrian leadership," he added, Russia's Tass news agency reported.

According to media reports, Washington is mulling the possibility to deploy 500 more servicemen to the area for guarding oil facilities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria allegedly to clear the area of Kurdish. The United States and Turkey on 17 October reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.