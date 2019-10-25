Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Russia Rebukes US Decision to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria

Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty Turkey reportedly is deporting Syrian refugees to Syria’s northern areas near the border with Turkey where Ankara aims to set up a “safe zone” even though the conflict there has not ended

EU Delays Brexit Extension as UK Premier Calls for Election Brexit’s limbo will last until early next week as the EU ambassadors has failed to reach an agreement over the UK’s request for a deadline extension

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Police, Protesters to Keep Demonstrations Peaceful Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful, amid reports of numerous casualties in recent clashes between the two sides.

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight? There are speculations that a top Israeli official, perhaps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has visited Riyadh after revelations that a privately-owned Challenger 604 jet has taken off from Tel Aviv and landed in the Saudi capital.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Monday President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to take military actions against Turkey in Syria if necessary.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Alwaght- Russia reprimanded The US decision to send new forces to Syria after the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it will deploy hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to "protect oil fields" in northeast Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.

"We would not like new complications. The work that has been done at the level of the leadership of Russia and Turkey in recent days, the results of the negotiations in Sochi should not tempt anyone to reformat or change something again," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

The contradictory signals the US has sent regarding Syria may indicate a desire to maintain conditions that allow for continued pressure on Damascus, Sergei Ryabkov added.

“We are very definitely worried that the signals from the White House may reflect the same attitude: to preserve the conditions for continuing multi-component pressure on the legitimate authorities in Damascus,” he said. “This is the moment we don’t agree and we can’t agree with the United States on the situation."

Separately Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for the withdrawal of all US troops whom Moscow sees as illegitimately deployed to Syria. 

"As for the presence of American soldiers in Syria, our position is well known," Peskov said, adding that US troops had been deployed without permission from Damascus.

Peskov said both Moscow and Damascus seek the complete withdrawal of all occupying forces from the country.

"Russian units are present in Syria legitimately at the invitation of the Syrian leadership," he added, Russia's Tass news agency reported.

According to media reports, Washington is mulling the possibility to deploy 500 more servicemen to the area for guarding oil facilities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria allegedly to clear the area of Kurdish. The United States and Turkey on 17 October reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

