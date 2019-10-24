How Will New Putin-Erdogan Deal Change Northern Syria Situation?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert

UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Monday President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to take military actions against Turkey in Syria if necessary.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

US Forces Completely withdrawn from Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa The US reportedly has completely withdrawn its forces from the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official Iran’s nuclear activities have been entirely indigenized and the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing different types of centrifuge machines, a high-ranking official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

How Will New Putin-Erdogan Deal Change Northern Syria Situation?

Thursday 24 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
How Will New Putin-Erdogan Deal Change Northern Syria Situation?

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

Alwaght- As the five-day ceasefire in northeast Syria ended, Russia and Turkey announced they reached an agreement to end the Turkish military operation against the Syrian Kurds as Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in the Russian resort city of Sochi. 

The two leaders said there will not be a resumption of the Turkish operation, dubbed Peace Spring, and the truce will endure. This primarily exhibits the Turkish content with the outcome. 

On the other side, the Kurdish militias and the Syrian government continue their cooperation, as an earlier agreement proposed, to pave the way for Damascus forces to deploy to the northeastern regions the Kurds controlled uncontested until earlier this month. 

The rising atmosphere gives rise to a question: How will the Syrian development go after the new accord? 

Russia takes the initiative 

One of the key ramifications of the deal is the full US exit from the equations of determination of the Syrian war course and the official advent of Russia as the unchallenged player in the Syrian future. Turkey showed that despite staying in contact with the US, and also making some temporary agreements with the Americans, the ultimate deals are struck with the Russians.  

The dwindling of the US credibility is its mistake. It proved its untrustworthiness when it betrayed the Syrian Kurds and left them alone in the face of Turkey and also when deceived Turkey about its troops' withdrawal. A couple of hours after Pence announced an agreement with Erdogan, Trump said part of his troops will remain in Syria to help Kurdish allies continue their grip on the oilfields in the north. 

With all certainty, it can be said that the main loser of this Russian-Turkish geopolitical deal is the US. A short time after it was announced, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said it is time for the US to leave Syria. 

The new agreement has a message to the Kurds: they have a new protector and guarantor. After the US, with its abrupt withdrawal from areas where it was jointly operating with the Kurdish forces, left the Kurds alone in an unequal war with the Turkish military, Russia won their focus as a new ally worthy of trust as it showed with its ally President Bashar al-Assad of Syria. 

Privileges to Damascus 

Although the Syrian government has always disparaged Turkey for its intervention and called it an occupying force, the new agreement gives it non-negligible privileges. On the one hand, Russia will manage to push one of the strictest opponents of Damascus government towards recognizing the legitimacy of the Assad presidency and contingent dialogue for the normalization of ties. Over the past few days, Ankara said it established channels with the Syrian government for “necessary military coordination.” The deal, many analysts agree, leaves Ankara with no justification to avoid recognizing President Assad. Aaron Stein, director of Middle East program at the Philadelphia Foreign Policy Research Institute, told the Washington Post: “Erdogan, who has been one of Assad’s most vocal adversaries during Syria’s war, would have to prepare Turkey’s public for such recognition. He has already begun to do that.” 

Prevention of the ISIS terrorist group’s resurgence is another privilege to the Syrian government offered by the deal. One provision of the deal states that two countries, Russia and Turkey, will mobilize efforts to prevent penetration of terrorists into Syria. Reports suggest that 11,000 terrorists, mainly from ISIS, are held in the northern Syria prisons. Turkish operation could set them free and cause new challenges to the Syrian government. From another aspect, a large number of terrorists, mainly affiliated with Al-Nusra Front, are taking shelter in Idlib as the last major stronghold of them. The deal will strip them of Ankara's support and allow the Syrian government to liberate Idlib from them. 

Following the agreement, president Assad told Putin Syria will continue the battle against terrorism and will retake every inch of the occupied territories by all legal means available to it. 

An emphasis on Syria sovereignty is another outcome for Damascus. Even though Erdogan and his military commanders say they have no intention to stay forever in Syria, the Syrian leaders doubt their honesty and raise concerns about the occupation of territories by Turkey. In the recent accord, Turkey reiterated recognition of the Syrian sovereignty. 

Under the initiative, Moscow and Damascus will oversee the Turkish-eyed safe zone that is hundreds of miles long and 20 miles deep into Syria’s north. This facilitates the return of the Syrian military to regions Damascus forces could not enter due to the American presence.

Ambiguities of agreement for Kurds 

Certainly, a stop to the Turkish attacks is an important achievement of this deal. But the Kurds’ concerns, including the Turkish intention to settle Arab refugees in the safe zone that will lead to demographic changes in the north, will linger.

On the one hand, Erdogan’s intent for a demographic change is clear. On the other hand, the emphasis on the “voluntary return of the refugees” may end up tying the hands of Erdogan for the plan. The Kurds are yet to issue their official stance on the agreement. Kemal Akef, the spokesman to the Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, also dubbed Rojava, told the Kurdish Hawar News that the Administration will soon state its position on the agreement.

 

Syria Deal Russia Turkey North

