Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 24 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert

UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories urged on Wednesday the world community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its “illegal” land grab policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and take decisive action to end the “longest occupation in the modern world.”

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named on Wednesday Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as the Kingdom’s new foreign minister only 10 months after appointing his predecessor. King Salman issued a series of royal decrees that also included replacing the transport minister.

39 Bodies Found in Lorry Container in UK’s Essex Emergency services have recovered 39 bodies from a container truck in south-eastern England, triggering the UK’s biggest ever murder probes.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Monday President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to take military actions against Turkey in Syria if necessary.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

US Forces Completely withdrawn from Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa The US reportedly has completely withdrawn its forces from the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official Iran’s nuclear activities have been entirely indigenized and the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing different types of centrifuge machines, a high-ranking official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Will New Putin-Erdogan Deal Change Northern Syria Situation?

Saudi King Sacks Foreign Minister Only after 10 Months

Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages

World Must Take Firm Action to End Israeli Regime’s Occupation: UN Expert

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Millions Convene in Iraq’s Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

Erdogan Russia Visit’s Hope, Fear

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border

Why Hariri Reforms Did not Calm Lebanon’s Protests?

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

General Suleimani: Iran’s Big Strategist, Man of Battlegrounds

US Syria Exit and Game with Arab Allies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

8 More European States Join INSTEX to Trade with Iran to Circumvent US Sanctions

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK

Afghanistan Future Ambiguous after 18 Years of War

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages

Thursday 24 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The string of events in Iraq at least over the past year suggests that the crisis and instability in the country seem to have no intention of dying down.

In the latest instance, crowds of unemployed Iraqi youths took to the Tahrir Square in the capital Baghdad to protest unemployment in the country and the blatant corruption in the political community. Very soon, other Iraqi cities witnessed similar protests with similar demands.

After a couple of days of stormy demonstrations, the parliament lawmakers met with the protest leaders and activities were suspended until the end of Arabaeen, a religious commemoration in the country every year attracting millions to the holy city of Karbala to mark the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein. But according to the latest calls, the demonstrations will be resumed on Friday, October 25. Muqtada al-Sadr, the influential cleric who leads the Saeroon parliamentary alliance, has invited his supporters to make huge turnout in the forthcoming anti-government gathering.

The preparations for a new wave come while the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi since the eruption of the protests offered three reform packages to persuade the people to go back home. How much could these reforms address the crowds’ needs?

The PM’s packages of reforms

In the middle of the protestations, the parliament speaker’s meeting with 50 representatives of the demonstrators to see what their demands was one of the considerable events that has taken place once in the country.

Furthermore, the heads of three powers gathered and a set of decisions were taken. They decided to form a “reconstruction council”, enact social insurance law, and launch a council for federal services to guarantee a fair distribution of state posts. They also promised to form “reformist lawmakers commission” in the parliament and immediately crack down on corruption.

In terms of implementation, the PM took the first steps by firing some 1,000 “corrupt” state employees. The government shortly later, published the three reform packages approved by the cabinet. Here they are:

First Package

The country’s ministry of finance is under obligation to provide finances to the National Housing Fund to increase the interest-free loans to build houses in lands distributed among the citizens. The council of ministers also decided to provide 150,000 unemployed families $150 monthly pays and give them business places in the country’s business hubs under the conditions that they employ at least two individuals. This, the government said, will create 450,000 jobs.

According to this package, the ministry of defense and interior will employ 18-25-year-old youths and rethink the canceled contracts with their employees. The agriculture ministry will give the land leases. The education ministry will employ its contract teachers. The health ministry was instructed to treat all of those wounded in the recent protests for free and bring those dead under the “laws of martyrdom”, which would mean regular pays for their families.

Second package

On October 15, the second package of government reforms was unveiled. Its terms are as follows:

A council, led by the PM and membership of the minister of housing and other related authorities, will be formed to supervise the distribution of housing lands among the citizens. The council will also be tasked with expanding the cities and changing the use of lands in the suburbs for this purpose. The government will also detect state employees receiving more than one salary. The ministry of power will also have to provide free solar power to 3,000 poor households. The package tasks the ministry of trade to facilitate company registration for below 35 years old citizens. Job opportunities will be created in engineering, parks, and trash recycling. The provincial governments were given powers to use the youths in projects with costs less than 500 million Iraqi dinars ($412 million).

The labor ministry was tasked with providing food trucks and mobile restaurants for youths with cheap loans. The municipalities are ordered to issue business licenses with easy conditions. The power ministry will contract the bellow 35 years old youths for receiving its bills. The contractors will get 5 percent of the total bill value and 5,000 dinars for day work.

Third package

The aim of the first two is, as the PM put it, to see no families without a source of living. The third package was unveiled as the government still had worries about the situation. The third round of reforms asks the ministry of education to train job seekers and provide finances to employ them in state posts or help them run small businesses. The government asked the pension and retirement organization to design a plan for the early retirement of the state employees to vacate posts for the younger generations. This package will reduce the tax for low-making and small businesses. The income tax will be fully cut for them.

Will reform packages work? 

A couple of points should be regarded concerning Abdul Mahdi’s reforms: 

1. The level of people’s expectations from the government to fight corruption and provide social justice are too high to allow for approval of such hurried reform packages. 

2. While the president, the PM, and the parliament speaker are united, Muqtada al-Sadr’s encouraging the protests mars the government’s efforts to satisfy the demonstrators. 

3. In the short term, or as long as the promised reforms are not implemented, there should not be an expectation of the end of the protests. 

4. Abdul Mahdi is leading a single-party government. The nature of the power-sharing government strips him of overwhelming support to calm the situation. On the contrary, some parties seek to fuel the demonstrations to push the situation towards his resignation.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Protests Reforms PM

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib
Turkey Incursion into Northern Syria
US Forces Destroy Own Airfield, Equipment as They Flee Northern Syria
Health Concerns in Yemen
Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib

Syrian President Meets Soldiers on Front Line in Rebel-Held Idlib

New Scandal for Saudi Army: Soldiers Carry Baby Diaper Packs in Yemen War
Syrian Army Deployed to Raqqa as US Troops Withdraw
Hundreds Attend Funeral for Victims of Nangarhar Mosque Bomb Attack
Bloody Day in Afghanistan:62 Die in Mosque Bombing