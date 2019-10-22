What Does Washington Seek behind Bahrain Conference?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey's Incursion into Syria's North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll

Support for Impeaching Trump Soars among Independents: Poll

Support for impeaching US President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Monday President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to take military actions against Turkey in Syria if necessary.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

US Forces Completely withdrawn from Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa The US reportedly has completely withdrawn its forces from the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official Iran’s nuclear activities have been entirely indigenized and the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing different types of centrifuge machines, a high-ranking official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What Does Washington Seek behind Bahrain Conference?

What Does Washington Seek behind Bahrain Conference?

Alwaght- Representatives from more than 60 countries attended a meeting in Bahrain on Tuesday to discuss maritime security and fighting arms smuggling in the Persian Gulf region. Bahrain’s ambassador to Washington Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa claimed that the meeting's aim was to protect freedom of navigation and maritime trade as well as recognizing the threats coming from increasing Iranian “hostility.” 

Although the ruling Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain over the past few years has been busy spreading anti-Iranian accusations and hatching plots against the Islamic Republic— as the country’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa has accused Iran of smuggling arms and explosives into the small Persian Gulf monarchy—, the Israeli Channel 13 reported that the anti-Iranian conference was an American initiative and has been arranged following pressures from Washington on the Bahraini officials. 

What does Washington seek behind such a conference? 

Anti-Resistance camp retreats     

The Manama conference, whose anti-Tehran nature was not hidden to anybody, came as a sequel to Washington's efforts to forge regional and international alliances against Tehran. A look at its timing makes it clear that after the UAE and then Saudi Arabia’s moving back from an approach of escalation of tensions with Iran and their show of intention to engage in negotiations for calm in the region, the Americans have grown severely concerned about early unravelling of the largely symbolic “alliance for protecting freedom of navigation in Persian Gulf and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait” that was announced by Trump administration in July following a string of incidents affecting the allies’ oil tankers and ports. 

The two Arab countries’ will to de-escalate tensions with Iran was shown after the US frustrated Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s demands to directly involve in military confrontation with Iran as the Yemeni Ansarullah, alleged to receive support from Iran, launched painful missile and drone attacks on positions in Saudi Arabia as the head of the Arab alliance that waged a devastating war against Yemen since March 2015. 

As signs of approach change in the Emirati and then Saudi policy toward the Yemen war surfaced, Tehran unveiled its initiatives for cooperation and partnership with the Arab states to establish a new collective regional security order. The latest Iranian initiative was “Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), offered by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the United Nations General Assembly speech last month. 

Apparent enough, Arab de-escalation with Iran is grave for Washington which over decades propagated a policy of Iranophobia to legitimize its military presence in the region and sell to the oil-wealthy monarchies hundreds of billions worth of arms annually. Responding to the regional countries' movement towards rapprochement, the White House arranged the Manama security conference to assure the Arab sides Washington is committed to the protection of their maritime trade and oil exports. 

Normalization with Tel Aviv without deal of the century 

The Bahrain security conference is deemed a sequel to the Warsaw conference, an anti-Iranian US-organized event held on February 13 and 14 in the Polish capital. The White House-arranged regional conferences under the President Donald Trump administration are meant to prepare the ground to implement “the deal of the century”, an initiative launched by Trump and his advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner to legalize the Israeli occupation and force Palestinians away from their demands to restore the occupied territories and the right to return home. 

Trump was hopeful that withdrawal from the nuclear deal and start of “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, which means pressure on Iran-led Axis of Resistance— the main camp opposing the deal— the initiative and Arab-Israeli diplomatic normalization will find a way to materialization. To Trump’s chagrin, this plan was stillborn. The reason was the sturdy resistance shown by the Palestinians, the opposition by the regional states like Lebanon and Jordan, and eruption of the still-unfolding political crisis in the Israeli regime. 

From another aspect, Trump, who desperately needs the pro-Israeli lobbies’ support in the presidential election, still pursues the Arab-Israeli normalization. Inviting an Israeli delegation to attend the conference was a tangible move towards setting up between Tel Aviv and Arabs security and economic partnerships. This goal was already set and raised during the UNGA meetings. Israeli officials met with Arab diplomats and suggested a partnership. Kuwait and Qatar rejected the offer. Bahrain’s FM was responsible for passing the Israeli messages to other Persian Gulf Arab states. 

Palestinian groups repeatedly disparaged hosting the Israeli officials and delegations by the Arab states, labeling it a treasonous action to legitimize the Israeli crimes and atrocities against the Palestinian people. Hazem Ghasem, a spokesman to Gaza-based Hamas, said the Israeli participation in Bahrain conference was normalization between the two sides, adding that the sides taking steps towards normalizing diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv, in fact, stood accomplices to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and the violations against the sacred sites like the holy al-Aqsa Mosque. 

US Bahrain Conference Iran Normalization

