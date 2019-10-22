Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 22 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack

At least 15 Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday after Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan.

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army’s incursion into his country’s northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens Turkey has replaced four mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) with state officials, the offices of two provincial governors said on Tuesday, part of a widening crackdown on local councils controlled by the party.

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Monday President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to take military actions against Turkey in Syria if necessary.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

US Forces Completely withdrawn from Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa The US reportedly has completely withdrawn its forces from the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official Iran’s nuclear activities have been entirely indigenized and the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing different types of centrifuge machines, a high-ranking official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More The attacks his Friday prayers in the Nangarhar province east of the country.

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo

US Jailing of Iranian Scientist Inhumane, Hostile: Family Nembers

Erdogan Russia Visit’s Hope, Fear

At Least 15 Afghan Policemen Killed during Taliban Attack

US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military

Turkey Replaces Four More Pro-Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Widens

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter

What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

What are Putin Arab Tour’s Gains?

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Turkey-NATO Challenges: Is Turkey Expelling or Exit Possible?

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran ‘Act of War’

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily

US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression

Tuesday 22 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
President Assad Slams Turkey Incursion as Robbery, Aggression
Alwaght- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned Turkish Army's incursion into his country's northern areas as "aggression" and "robbery," saying “When we face an aggression or robbery, we should stand by each other".

Assad made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian army personnel on the frontlines of al-Habit town, on Idlib’s southern edges, on Tuesday.

"… but some Syrians haven’t done that, particularly over the first years of the war… We told them not to bet on the abroad, but on the army, the people and the homeland,” President Assad said, referring to the Kurds who had put their trust in the US and relied on its support.

The Syrian president further said that Syria's first measure in the face of the Turkish offensive was “to communicate with different political and military forces on the ground, and we said that we are ready to support any group that would resist, and it isn’t a political decision, but a constitutional and national duty, and if we don’t do that, we don’t deserve the homeland.”

Assad described the defeating of the Takfiri terrorists holed up in Idlib as the key to ending the eight-year war gripping the country as he visited troops deployed to the frontline against the terrorists in the northwestern province.

 “We have always said and we still say that Idlib battle is basic for ending chaos and terrorism in all the Syrian areas,” he said during his first visit to the embattled region since 2011.

Idlib remains the only large area in the hands of anti-Damascus militants after the Syrian military — backed by Iran and Russia — managed to undo militant gains across the country and bring back almost all of Syrian soil under government control.

In January, the UN estimated that there were 20,000 terrorists in Idlib associated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a coalition of al-Qaeda-inspired terror outfits.

Over the past few days, Syrian troops have been deployed to parts of the country’s north to support the Kurds in the face of a Turkish military offensive, which was launched on October 9 after the US abruptly abandoned its longtime Kurdish allies and withdrew its forces from Syria’s north.

Syria President Assad Turkey Incursion Erdogan Idlib

