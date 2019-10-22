US Forces Withdrawing from Syria Have No Permission to Stay in Iraq: Military

Alwaght- The Iraqi military said on Tuesday US forces that crossed into Iraq as part of a pull-out from Syria do not have permission to stay and can only be there in transit.

The Iraqi statement contradicts the Pentagon’s announcement that all of the nearly 1,000 troops withdrawing from northern Syria are expected to move to western Iraq allegedly to continue the campaign against ISIS militants and “to help defend Iraq”, Reuters reported.

“All U.S. forces that withdrew from Syria received approval to enter the Kurdistan Region so that they may be transported outside Iraq. There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq,” the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The additional US troops would add to the more than 5,000 American troops already based in the country.