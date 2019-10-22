Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin expects Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to explain about Ankara’s plans for northern Syria at a meeting in southern Russia later on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two men had plenty to talk about when it came to Syria and that Moscow had observed what he called the exchange of harsh statements between the US and Turkey.

Kurdish forces are continuing to withdraw in northeast Syria but Turkey will resume its military assault there once a US-brokered ceasefire expires on Tuesday if promises given by Washington are not kept, Erdogan said earlier on Tuesday.

When asked about a suggestion by Germany’s defense minister to create an internationally controlled security zone in northern Syria involving Turkey and Russia, Peskov said the Kremlin would study what he called a new idea.

Putin and Erdogan are due to hold talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi later on Tuesday.

Erdogan, Putin to discuss phased YPG withdrawal in Syria: Turkish source

The Kurdish YPG militia is expected to initially withdraw from a 120-kilometre (75 mile) strip of the border with Turkey in northeast Syria as part of an agreement brokered by Washington, a Turkish security source said on Tuesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would discuss the YPG withdrawal from the rest of the border at a meeting in Russia later on Tuesday.