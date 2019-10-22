Erdogan Russia Visit’s Hope, Fear

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 22 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Monday President Donald Trump is "fully prepared" to take military actions against Turkey in Syria if necessary.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

US Forces Completely withdrawn from Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa The US reportedly has completely withdrawn its forces from the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official Iran’s nuclear activities have been entirely indigenized and the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing different types of centrifuge machines, a high-ranking official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More The attacks his Friday prayers in the Nangarhar province east of the country.

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border The Palestinians have been marching for their right to return home since March 2018.

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

US Ready to Take Military Action against Turkey If Necessary: Pompeo

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting

Street Protests in Lebanon Express 'People's Pain': President Aoun

Erdogan Russia Visit's Hope, Fear

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea

Syrian Crisis Course after Damascus-Kurds Agreement

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria's Al-Hawl: Report

Turkey-NATO Challenges: Is Turkey Expelling or Exit Possible?

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

Iran's Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Iran Rejects Turkey's Establishing of Military Posts in Syria

Iran's General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey's Syria Action

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President

Yemen's Truce Proposal: What's behind It?

US Gives Green Light to Turkey's Incursion into Syria's North

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone near US Embassy

General Suleimani: Iran's Big Strategist, Man of Battlegrounds

Millions Convene in Iraq's Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
Erdogan Russia Visit's Hope, Fear

Tuesday 22 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Erdogan Russia Visit's Hope, Fear
Alwaght- As the five-day ceasefire reached between Turkey and the US to halt the Turkish operations and allow the Kurdish groups to pull out of Ras Al-Ain town moves to its end, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan visits the Russian resort city of Sochi to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to persuade him to agree with his Syria-related demands. The goals and results of this visit are now under the focus of the media and political analysts. 

Erdogan seeks to get Putin to his side regarding Syria operation 

As Erdogan and Turkish media over the past few days announced, Operation Peace Spring will take a center stage in the negotiations with the Russian leader. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gave away the theme of Erdogan’s visit agenda, saying that the president will discuss with Putin the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish forces from Manbij and Kobani. 

Turkey wants to make it clear that agreement with the US Vice-president Mike Pence on a five-day ceasefire cannot address Ankara’s concerns. It is likely that with the full retreat of the Kurdish forces from their areas of control, new clashes will spark in the east of Ras Al-Ain. Amid the growing global pressures on the Turkish president and the US Congress steps to add to the sanctions against Turkey, the Turkish leader seek a way out with the help of the Russian president as the most important player of Syrian equations. 

Erdogan has come up with the notion that any change in the field equations in Syria originates from the Kremlin. Erdogan knows that without the Russian permission, he cannot turn on their head the equations or continue his operations in areas where the Syrian army is deployed. 

Russia’s cold message before Erdogan trip 

While Erdogan heads to Sochi with an abundance of hope to get what he wants, before his trip negative signals to his demands have begun to emanate from Moscow. 

The Russian officials have sent two messages signaling they are concerned about Erdogan’s operations. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian presidential spokesman and an influential figure in Putin’s team of advisors, in an interview with a Russian television said that the Turkish operation can damage the process to restore security and stability to Syria and make new problems. 

“This Turkish action is very worrisome and we are watching the situation,” he was quoted as saying. 

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Putin, said that Turkey’s military actions in Syria’s north should be limited. He continued that Ankara should only respond to the threats not run wild in the use of military power. This operation with its size and quality can deal a blow to return of security and stability to Syria. 

Erdogan faces a big, unresolvable challenge   

From another aspect, Erdogan’s trip to Russia stands in the confrontation of the big challenge of Moscow and Putin’s strategic vision of the Syrian crisis. Erdogan’s demand from Putin is a green light for a safe zone, 32 kilometers deep and 444 kilometers wide into the northern Syrian territories. But this will set the stage for a collision between Moscow-Tehran-Damascus camp with Ankara. 

There are two essential issues here: One, Turkey intends to ask Russia to remove the Syrian forces from Kobani, whose borders and administration are transferred to the central government after the Kurdish forces’ retreat. Two, in the Russian viewpoint, the Turkish army entry and occupation of the northern regions will represent an egregious violation of the Syrian national sovereignty and territorial integrity deeply in violation of the principles of the international law. 

In such a situation, Erdogan can hardly obtain any remarkable outcome from his Russia visit. At best, the two leaders will discuss a deal on Idlib, the last major stronghold of terrorists in Syria. But the problem is that in case of the massive presence of the Turkish military in the east of the Euphrates River and possible control of the oilfields in Deir ez-Zor province, Idlib case will be taken out of agenda. So, Putin’s approval of the Syrian forces’ withdrawal from the two strategic towns in northern Syria is highly unlikely. 

Russia concentrates on Adana agreement  

In the present conditions, Russia, while appreciating the Turkish concerns in Syria, emphasizes on the Syrian territorial integrity and the restoration of the government’s control over the whole of the country’s territories. Holding friendly relations with both Syria and Turkey, the Russian officials highlight dialogue as the only way to solve the differences between Damascus and Ankara. 

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent comments indicate this Russian policy. In recent comments, Lavrov said Russia understands the Turkish worries about the security of its borders and at the same time insists that these worries should be addressed within the framework of the Adana agreement, signed between Syria and Turkey in 1998. Under the agreement, Syria promised not to support the Kurdish militias taking shelter in its territories and launching attacks on the Turkish territories. 

The considerable point is that if the deal is implemented, Damascus will necessarily have to send its forces on the borders with Turkey to prevent terrorists from penetration of the Turkish territory. Thus, should the Syria army be deployed, there would be no need for the Turkish army to launch cross-border strikes against the Kurdish forces it accuses of affiliation with the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Russia Turkey War Safe Zone Kurds

Turkey Incursion into Northern Syria
US Forces Destroy Own Airfield, Equipment as They Flee Northern Syria
Health Concerns in Yemen
Massive Free Zakzaky protest held in Abuja
Turkey Incursion into Northern Syria

Turkey Incursion into Northern Syria

Syrian Army Deployed to Raqqa as US Troops Withdraw
Hundreds Attend Funeral for Victims of Nangarhar Mosque Bomb Attack
Bloody Day in Afghanistan:62 Die in Mosque Bombing
Police clash with protesting firefighters in French capital