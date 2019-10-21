Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting

Alwaght- A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime.

A dozen of Arab and Muslim countries have covert ties with Tel Aviv despite their refusal to officially recognize the occupation power as a state.

The maritime workshop being held in Manama stems from a Middle East conference held in Warsaw in February that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time called a “historical turning point” for an alliance against Iran.

“Aviation and maritime security are at top of the policy agenda in the region,” Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa told the opening of the Maritime and Aviation Security Working Group.

Israeli Foreign Ministry official Dana Benvenisti, head of its counter-terrorism department, attended the Manama gathering in a rare visit by an Israeli official to Bahrain.