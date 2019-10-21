Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 21 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting

A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that recent protests in the Arab country showed "people’s pain" but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report Syria’s state-run television station Ikhbariya reported on Sunday US troops are evacuating wives of ISIS terrorists from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish incursion into the Arab country.

Iran Rejects Turkey’s Establishing of Military Posts in Syria Iran has rejected Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, emphasizing that the integrity of Tehran’s key regional ally should be respected.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

US Forces Completely withdrawn from Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa The US reportedly has completely withdrawn its forces from the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official Iran’s nuclear activities have been entirely indigenized and the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing different types of centrifuge machines, a high-ranking official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More The attacks his Friday prayers in the Nangarhar province east of the country.

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border The Palestinians have been marching for their right to return home since March 2018.

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Monday 21 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of some Arab regimes and Tel Aviv regime.

A dozen of Arab and Muslim countries have covert ties with Tel Aviv despite their refusal to officially recognize the occupation power as a state.

The maritime workshop being held in Manama stems from a Middle East conference held in Warsaw in February that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time called a “historical turning point” for an alliance against Iran.

 “Aviation and maritime security are at top of the policy agenda in the region,” Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa told the opening of the Maritime and Aviation Security Working Group.

Israeli Foreign Ministry official Dana Benvenisti, head of its counter-terrorism department, attended the Manama gathering in a rare visit by an Israeli official to Bahrain.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Israeli Regime Bahrain

