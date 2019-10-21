Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 21 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN

Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s northern areas have made some 166,000 people to leave their homes over the past seven days, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

US Forces Completely withdrawn from Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa The US reportedly has completely withdrawn its forces from the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official Iran’s nuclear activities have been entirely indigenized and the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing different types of centrifuge machines, a high-ranking official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More The attacks his Friday prayers in the Nangarhar province east of the country.

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border The Palestinians have been marching for their right to return home since March 2018.

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official

US Forces Completely withdrawn from Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa

Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Turkey Incursion into Syria Displaced Some 166,000 Syrians in 7 Days: UN

Arabeen Marching: a Symbol of Islamic Unity

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Syrian Crisis Course after Damascus-Kurds Agreement

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran ‘Act of War’

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Syrian Constitutional Committee: An Overview

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Iran’s Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official

Monday 21 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran's Nuclear Industry 100% Indigenized: Official
Alwaght- Iran's nuclear activities have been entirely indigenized and the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing different types of centrifuge machines, a high-ranking official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says.

"One-hundred percent of Iran's nuclear industry activities have been indigenized and today, we are self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing various kinds of centrifuges," Ali Asghar Zare'an, special assistant to the AEOI head, Ali Akbar Salehi, made the remarks in an address to the opening ceremony of an exhibition of Iran’s nuclear industry achievements in the city of Kerman on Sunday.

Saying that the secondary circuit of the Arak heavy water reactor, which is being redesigned, will come on-stream within the next two weeks and its cold tests will be completed by March 2021, the official added that the Arak reactor will become fully operational within the next two years.

"Once other courtiers were not willing to give us a single centrifuge or see a centrifuge spinning, but now, thousands of centrifuges are running at Natanz and Fordow facilities," Zare'an said.

He noted that an issue that is even more important than centrifuges is Iran's ability to produce yellowcake, the strategic raw material, which all countries can buy, but no one would sell it to the Islamic Republic.

"We are now producing the raw material of yellowcake domestically and this move has greatly increased our bargaining power at the international level," the AEOI official said.

During Iran's nuclear talks with the P5+1 group of countries, they sought to change the way that the Arak reactor was used, he said, adding, "Along with the Arak reactor, heavy water production [activities] are also going on and we are producing 20 tonnes of heavy water per annum and exporting it to a number of countries."

"Those who claimed that Iran was bluffing are now purchasing our heavy water and we are able to produce up to 25 tonnes of heavy water based on our needs," Zare'an pointed out.

Earlier this month, the AEOI head said the secondary part of the Arak heavy water reactor will become operational within the next three weeks.

 “We will make the secondary part of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility operational as early as the next three weeks; the reactor consists of primary and secondary sections whereby an overwhelming part of [nuclear] processes is done in the latter,” Salehi told reporters.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said in July that the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor — which was agreed to be redesigned under a 2015 nuclear deal — will resume its previous activities after July 7 if the other signatories to the deal fail to uphold their end of the bargain.

 “As of July 7, the Arak reactor would be restored to its former condition, which they (other parties) used to claim was ‘dangerous’ and could produce plutonium” if the other deal partners fail to fully act on their commitments under the accord, Rouhani said.

The agreement was initially reached between the P5+1 group of countries -- the United States, Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany -- and Iran in Vienna in July 2015. It is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to redesign the 40-megawatt research reactor, which is located in the central Iranian Markazi Province, to cut its potential output of plutonium.

However, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal in May 2018 and unleashed the "toughest ever" sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism in a bid to strangle the Iranian oil trade.

In response to the White House, Tehran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.

 

