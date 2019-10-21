Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 21 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More The attacks his Friday prayers in the Nangarhar province east of the country.

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border The Palestinians have been marching for their right to return home since March 2018.

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum

What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

Syrian Crisis Course after Damascus-Kurds Agreement

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

What are Putin Arab Tour’s Gains?

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Millions Convene in Iraq’s Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing

Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

US to Send More Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Trump

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

US sanctions Iran Central Bank out of desperation: FM Zarif

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

Monday 21 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump’s Erratic Policy: From Green Light to Erdogan to Mediation Efforts

Related Content

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Despite the temporary ceasefire in Syria’s northeast, the routes leading to this part of the country, mainly from Manbij to Qamishli, Tell Abyad, and Ras Al-Ain, are scenes to the movement of various military vehicles carrying the outgoing American forces and tanks and the incoming Turkish troops forcing their way into the Kurdish-controlled regions with the attacks that the Kurds argue are aimed at changing the region demographically.

A large number of displaced Kurdish civilians have been carrying their luggage and seeking shelter from the Turkish relentless attacks. Somewhere in the same region, the Syrian army forces are moving to expand their umbrella of protection to the Kurds following an agreement with the Kurdish leaders abandoned in Turkey’s mercy by their ally Washington.

This messy situation in the northeast was created after the US President Donald Trump abruptly removed his troops from the Kurdish regions under an unstated agreement with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan green-lighting an offensive by the Turkish army.

A week after the attacks, Trump sent the Vice-president Mike Pence and a number of other diplomats, including the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and special envoy to Syria crisis James Jeffrey to Syria in an indication of a confusion and incohesion-hit policy, all to talk to Turkey for a truce.

This raises many questions, among them why Trump has changed his mind after allowing Erdogan to go ahead. Is this a moral stance driven by the Turkish atrocities in the Kurdish towns? Is it the US interests? Or is his position at stake?

Home pressure on Trump

Trump, who pulled out his Syria forces as a materialization of his election promises, was optimistic that the withdrawal will enkindle new conflicts and make new troubles to Syria and its ally Russia. The pace of the developments was superfast and just in the first week, as the Paris-based opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said, 71 civilians were killed and 300,000 were displaced. Some 360 fighters were also killed. Furthermore, the SOHR’s chief Abdul Rahman Rami warned that if the Turkish-backed forces captured Kobani, they will commit genocide.

The Congress lawmakers on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to block Trump’s move to take out of Syria the American forces which emboldened Erdogan to order the incursion to attack the Kurdish-controlled regions. 354 congressmen signed the resolution. The move marked a danger to Trump’s position in the 2020 presidential race because in addition to the 235 Democrats that represent the majority at least 100 Republicans advocated the condemnation. 

Democratic lawmaker Eliot Lance Angel, who leads the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the pullout move was a betrayal of the allies. Mitch McConnell, the leader of Congress Republicans, said that withdrawing troops from Syria is a “grave mistake” and does not serve the American interests in the region. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, described the current situation in Syria’s northeast a “disaster in the making”, adding Trump’s decision signaled that the US is an unreliable ally. 

Congress is powerful and this president’s measure has turned the situation against him, distancing him from his once-held upper hand against the Congress. He later tried to reverse the situation. The first step was announcing sanctions against Turkey. He imposed a 50 percent tax on Turkish steel exports to the US. The next step was sanctioning two ministries and their ministers. He struggled to calm the angry voices against him at home and among the Syrian Kurdish leaders. But the collective impression was that his moves were not more than a cheap show. 

International reactions 

The United Nations and its Security Council since the beginning openly voiced their opposition to the Turkish campaign. The UNSC held an emergency session on Wednesday at the suggestion of France, Britain, Belgium, Poland, and Germany. Its statement said it was “deeply “concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in northeastern Syria and the escape of ISIS members from the Kurdish YPG detention camps. Kelly Craft at the session called for a stop to Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring and announcement of a ceasefire. The opposition to the Turkish operation at the UN was vital to Trump. Otherwise, in addition to the damage to American credibility, Trump would have been accused of hypocrisy. 

Additionally, the regional circumstances have moved in a way that the Israeli regime, the closest US ally in the region, has been growing worried. The key US ally in West Asia has grown concerned about its future security which has so far been entrusted with the US. Pompeo flew to occupied Palestinian territories from Turkey where he assured the Israelis they still have the US backing. 

Russia is leaving the US behind in terms of controlling the Turkish offensive case. Before Pence's visit to Ankara, Erdogan had turned down a US ceasefire suggestion. Simultaneously, the media reported about an imminent Erdogan trip to Moscow for talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin. This carries the brazen message of Putin’s credibility over Trump for the warring sides. 

Syrian forces entered Raqqa after five years. They also were deployed to Kurdish-majority Hasakah, where they were received by the locals warmly. In other regions like Manbij, also Kurdish-controlled, the Syrian Arab Army’s troops were dispatched. Many places where there was an American flag signing support for the Kurds, now are hosting the Russian flag. This is not what Trump sought. His prediction was a confrontation of the joint Russian-Syrian forces with the invading Turkish forces. But smart handling of the situation by Moscow and Damascus not only averted an encounter but also led to retaking new territories without any clashes. 

ISIS resurgence risks 

Although the Turkish president before the operation promised as a privilege to the Americans he will handle the case of ISIS prisoners in Syria, things did not move in accordance with this common Washington-Ankara will. On the one hand, Erdogan betrayed the US. The Syrian president’s advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said that Al-Nusra and ISIS, both terrorist organizations, are assisting the Turkish operation. She continued that a large number of the fighters fighting along with the Turkish troops are members of these terrorist organizations. 

On the other hand, Turkey neither wants nor can take over the ISIS terrorists so far have been in Kurdish captivity. This state of uncertainty, while the Kurds are under the Turkish fire, allows the escape of scores of ISIS members from jails every day. France’s RTL news channel on Tuesday reported that 10 French women and 25 children as families of ISIS militants broke out of a detention camp. 

Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in a TV interview on Wednesday night said that his forces halted all of their pursuing operations against ISIS. “From now on, our forces will only take defensive actions,” he was quoted as saying. The ISIS prisoner escape will be of harm to the US interests in Iraq and elsewhere in the region. That is because they broke out of detention sporadically which means it is hard to chase them. Moreover, any attacks carried out by re-organized ISIS prospectively will be blamed as a fallout of the Trump withdrawal move.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Trump Policy Erdogan War Kurds

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Health Concerns in Yemen
Massive Free Zakzaky protest held in Abuja
Over 110,000 join Military-Led Rescue Effort as Japan Reels from Typhoon Hagibis
7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir
Health Concerns in Yemen

Health Concerns in Yemen

Bloody Day in Afghanistan:62 Die in Mosque Bombing
Police clash with protesting firefighters in French capital
Protests in Hasaka,Qamishli against Turkish Aggression,US Presence on Syrian Territory
Haiti:Clashes Erupt as Protesters Attempt to March on Presidents Home