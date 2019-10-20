Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Authorities say fire in the country’s oldest and largest oil refinery in the southwestern city of Abadan has fully been contained, adding the damage caused by the incident was minimal and had no impact on production.  

The public relations office of Abadan Refinery said on Monday that the fire that had broken out earlier in the day in the waste canal from a crude processing unit was brought under control within only “five minutes”.

It said initially that there was no serious casualties as a result of the fire and that an investigation was going on to determine the exact causes.

However, head of the public relations department in the refinery later told the media that a leak from pipes carrying waste from unit 55 of the refinery had caused the fire.

Abadan’s governor Zaynolabedin Mousavi also told the Tasnim news agency that the fire could have been caused by an emergency operation in the refinery to remove incendiaries from beneath the waste pipes.

The official IRNA agency said the fire had no impact at all on production in the refinery that processes around 400,000 barrels of crude daily.

The Abadan Refinery, the biggest in the world until early 1980s, was built in 1912, at the early stages of oil industry development in Iran.

