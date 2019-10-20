Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

Alwaght- Authorities say fire in the country’s oldest and largest oil refinery in the southwestern city of Abadan has fully been contained, adding the damage caused by the incident was minimal and had no impact on production.

The public relations office of Abadan Refinery said on Monday that the fire that had broken out earlier in the day in the waste canal from a crude processing unit was brought under control within only “five minutes”.

It said initially that there was no serious casualties as a result of the fire and that an investigation was going on to determine the exact causes.

However, head of the public relations department in the refinery later told the media that a leak from pipes carrying waste from unit 55 of the refinery had caused the fire.

Abadan’s governor Zaynolabedin Mousavi also told the Tasnim news agency that the fire could have been caused by an emergency operation in the refinery to remove incendiaries from beneath the waste pipes.

The official IRNA agency said the fire had no impact at all on production in the refinery that processes around 400,000 barrels of crude daily.

The Abadan Refinery, the biggest in the world until early 1980s, was built in 1912, at the early stages of oil industry development in Iran.