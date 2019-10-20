What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

Iran Oil Refinery Fire Fully Contained, Authorities Say

The fire possibly was caused by a repair operation in the refinery.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More The attacks his Friday prayers in the Nangarhar province east of the country.

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border The Palestinians have been marching for their right to return home since March 2018.

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

alwaght.com
What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Sunday 20 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Did Imran Khan Seek in Tehran-Riyadh Trip?

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit

Alwaght- Only two days after his October 15 visit to Iran and meeting with the Iranian officials, the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Saudi Arabia. During his visit, he talked to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son and heir to the throne Prince Mohammed. The core point of the Pakistani PM’s trip was a role to play to deescalate the tensions between Riyadh and Tehran. And of course the results of the efforts are seriously important to throw light on.  

Imran Khan’s difficult mission and positive results of de-escalation effort

In the discussion of the visit, certainly what deserves a focus is the degree of his success in easing the tensions between the two regional rivals. Imam Khan first visited Tehran and then flew to Riyadh hoping to devise a formula to bring the two sides to the negotiating table, something that would honor him with the title of the champion of a regional mediation case. 

His Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reported on the trip, signaling that the PM achieved positive results towards relaxation of the situation between the two countries that are locked in a burgeoning regional competition. 

“Saudi Arabia responded positively to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to reduce the tensions in the Persian Gulf region,” Qureshi said, adding: “The Saudi leaders had a positive response. There was an agreement on the preference of diplomacy and that the differences should be solved through dialogue. We had a good start.” 

Dawn newspaper of Pakistan reported that in his visit to the Arab Kingdom, Imran Khan called on the Arab country’s leaders to settle the regional disputes through negotiations. 

Media reports also talk about his special efforts to put an end to the Yemen war, waged against the already-impoverished country by Saudi Arabia in March 2015. During the talks with the Saudi rulers, he sought a clear outlook for the Yemeni group’s ceasefire with Saudi Arabia. The creation of an atmosphere of the end of the Yemen war and engaging Saudi Arabia and Iran in a kind of regional cooperation mechanism took a center stage in his diplomatic efforts. 

Riyadh show of a serious will for a solution for the five-year-old Yemen crisis after a failure to defeat the Ansarullah movement in Yemen and Yemen’s halt of retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia now give room for Imran Khan to mediate for ease of tensions. Riyadh’s request to talk to Iran and Tehran’s green light for a rapprochement express that Imran Khan has managed to remove the heavy clouds of tensions affecting the two important regional powers’ relations in the initial step of his mission. 

Asking Riyadh to rethink withdrawing investments from Pakistan 

The PM’s trip to the wealthy Arab kingdom was also driven by economic objectives. Beside his main goal, the side goal was getting bin Salman to continue his investments in the Pakistani economy which desperately needs foreign finances amid a hard situation. 

In February, Prince Mohammed toured Asia countries including Pakistan to mend his image and bring back the international community’s lost trust in Saudi Arabia following the murder of the prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his country’s consulate in Istanbul by a hit squad reportedly sent by the de facto ruler. He promised billions in investment to develop Pakistan’s energy sector and infrastructures. According to the promise, Baluchistan province will be the gate of the Saudi cash flow meant for investment in Pakistan. But evidently, the prince has not so far taken any step towers realization of his pledge. 

Reports even say that the Saudis have officially withdrawn their investment commitment. So, PM Imran Khan’s secondary aim was to persuade the Saudi prince to fulfill his commitments in Baluchistan. 

In late September, he visited Riyadh for the same economic aim. While the Saudis are largely in need of mediation between them and Iran, Islamabad can wrest from them big economic privileges. If he manages to positively get bin Salman to his Iran-related goals, Imran Khan will very likely secure huge economic advantages from the Saudi prince.  

