  Sunday 20 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

The pro-US political party removes its ministers from the cabinet as part of push to cabinet fall.

Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum The forum seeks to expand defense dialogue with other countries.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More The attacks his Friday prayers in the Nangarhar province east of the country.

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border The Palestinians have been marching for their right to return home since March 2018.

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Sunday 20 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Alwaght-The pro-US Lebanese Forces Political party has announced it quits the government amid protest in the country. 

The party leader Samir Geagea, with links to Washington and Riyadh, has said on Saturday he asked its four ministers in the cabinet of Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign. 

Geagea said the decision was meant to pave the way for the formation of a new government, adding that the current administration lacked the “intention” to carry out reforms demanded by protesters on the streets, Iran’s Press TV quoted him as saying. 

The measure comes less than a week after demonstrations against corruption and the financial crisis swept the streets of the capital Beirut. 

Protestors took to the streets of the capital and elsewhere to go beyond protesting for tax increases. They also protested the blatant corruption in the government and the deteriorating economic status characterized by a lack of government finances for projects and public services. 

Hezbollah leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday said that he supports the rightful demands of the protests but opposes government resignation. 

He added that those calling for the resignation of the government are seeking to avoid their responsibilities instead of focusing to resolve the critical economic situation the country is immersed in. 

He at the same time warned of the protests hijacking by the foreign countries using their home agents. 

The country has always been a setting for foreign intervention. The US and Saudi Arabia seek the collapse of the government in which Hezbollah and its allies have a strong influence and presence.  

The resignation of the government and a political limbo will also benefit Israel. Tel Aviv has already been taking advantage of the political crisis in Lebanon to produce gas from a joint gas field. Turning the situation against Hezbollah will also play into the Israelis’ hands.

