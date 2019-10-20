Lebanese Forces Party Quits Cabinet

Alwaght-The pro-US Lebanese Forces Political party has announced it quits the government amid protest in the country.

The party leader Samir Geagea, with links to Washington and Riyadh, has said on Saturday he asked its four ministers in the cabinet of Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign.

Geagea said the decision was meant to pave the way for the formation of a new government, adding that the current administration lacked the “intention” to carry out reforms demanded by protesters on the streets, Iran’s Press TV quoted him as saying.

The measure comes less than a week after demonstrations against corruption and the financial crisis swept the streets of the capital Beirut.

Protestors took to the streets of the capital and elsewhere to go beyond protesting for tax increases. They also protested the blatant corruption in the government and the deteriorating economic status characterized by a lack of government finances for projects and public services.

Hezbollah leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday said that he supports the rightful demands of the protests but opposes government resignation.

He added that those calling for the resignation of the government are seeking to avoid their responsibilities instead of focusing to resolve the critical economic situation the country is immersed in.

He at the same time warned of the protests hijacking by the foreign countries using their home agents.

The country has always been a setting for foreign intervention. The US and Saudi Arabia seek the collapse of the government in which Hezbollah and its allies have a strong influence and presence.

The resignation of the government and a political limbo will also benefit Israel. Tel Aviv has already been taking advantage of the political crisis in Lebanon to produce gas from a joint gas field. Turning the situation against Hezbollah will also play into the Israelis’ hands.