Iran’s General Attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum

Alwaght- Deputy Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for Operations Brigadier General Mahdi Rabbani has traveled to China to take part in Beijing’s Xiangshan Forum.

Held in the Beijing International Convention Center, the forum this year discusses "Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific.”

It includes four plenary sessions and eight panel discussions.

The Iranian general is among the representatives of more than 70 countries taking part in the 3-day event, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

The Forum allows the participants to know about China's development achievements and its contribution to world peace and development.

Initiated by the China Association of Military Science (CAMS) in 2006, the forum has been dedicated to promoting exchanges and cooperation among defense authorities, armed forces, international organizations, and scholars.