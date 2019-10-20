Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 20 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

New contract could secure delivery of further S-400 batteries.

Hezbollah Leader Says Opposes Govt. Resignation Idea He at the same time lauded the “spontaneous” protests but warned against their hijacking.

UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign There have been sporadic clashes between two sides though Ankara agreed to cease its attacks on the Kurdish factions.

Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More The attacks his Friday prayers in the Nangarhar province east of the country.

Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border The Palestinians have been marching for their right to return home since March 2018.

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says

Sunday 20 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
New Defense Systems Contract with Turkey Likely, Russia Says
Alwaght- A new contract with Ankara to supply Turkey with further air defense missiles is likely to go ahead, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Saturday quoting Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov. 

The Russian official did not give any details of the new arms sales deal, but it could be the delivery of further S-400s. 

Turkey finalized a deal with Russia to be supplied with the S-400 long-range interceptors in late 2017. The first batch arrived in Turkey in June this year. 

The second batch delivery was completed in August. 

The purchase was a sign Turkey was embracing Russia. Ankara’s Western allies strongly opposed the deal and the US froze the delivery of F-35 fighters to Turkey. 

The US in March threatened Turkey with “grave consequences" if it proceeds with the purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system

"If Turkey takes the S-400s there will be grave consequences,” the Pentagon said, shortly after Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said Russia will deliver the first S-400 batteries in October. 

Erdogan complained that a US failure to deliver Patriot air defense pushed him to buy the Russian systems, though in December 2018, US State Department approved a possible sale of the Patriot missile system to Turkey, a NATO ally, for an estimated total of $3.5 billion. 

But this did not satisfy Erdogan who seemed to seek a plan to make a balance in relations between Russia and the US to get what he wants in his regional game, mainly in Syria. 

This will mean that further arms could be bought from Russia, including fighter jets. In later August, Erdogan visited a Russian air show where Moscow showed off its warplanes to the president. In the meantime, media reports said the Turkish leader mulls buying SU-57 stealth fighters from Russia. 

Russia Turkey S-400 Contract US

