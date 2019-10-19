UN To Probe Turkey’s White Phosphorus Use in Syria Campaign

Alwaght-UN chemical experts announced Friday that they are collecting information following news on the alleged use of white phosphorus by Turkish forces in the offensive in Syria against the Kurds.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) also said that it is "aware of the situation" and it is "gathering information regarding the possible use of chemical weapons".

Sporadic clashes and artillery shelling occurred Friday morning along Syria's northeast border in the Ras al-Ain area despite a five-day ceasefire announced a day before.

In the meantime, Amnesty International accused the Turkish military and Turkish-backed Syrian armed groups of committing war crimes during their operation in northeastern Syria.

The international human rights organization said that the groups had ''displayed a shameful disregard for civilian life, carrying out serious violations and war crimes, including summary killings and unlawful attacks that have killed and injured civilians, during the offensive into northeast Syria'' that began on October 9.

Turkey launched its anti-Kurdish offensive on October 9, a day after the US President Donald Trump said he withdrew his forces from northern Syria, leavening the Kurdish allies alone in the confrontation with a traditional foe.

On Friday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has demanded a complete halt to Turkey's operation against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, and a full withdrawal of foreign forces illegally present in Syrian territories.

During a meeting with a Russian delegation led by the Kremlin’s special envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, in Damascus on Friday, Assad said efforts focus on a halt to the offensive and exit of Turkey and its allies and other forces operating illegally in Syria, including the Americans.