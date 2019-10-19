Afghanistan Blasts Kill Scores, Wound More

Alwaght- Scores of worshippers have been killed and more than 100 others wounded as multiple blasts hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, local officials said.

At least 62 people had been killed by the explosions, which rocked the building in the eastern province's Haska Mena district during Friday prayers, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor said.

100 others had been wounded in the incident and the death toll was likely to rise, Sohrab Qaderi, a member of provincial council told Reuters.

"The number of casualties may rise as the rescue team and people are working to bring out the bodies from the rubble," he continued.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blasts but the government officials blamed them on the Taliban.

"The Taliban and their partners heinous crimes continue to target civilians in time of worship,” a spokesman of the Afghan president told the news agency.

The blasts are coming while the US a month ago said peace talks with the Taliban have failed. The US administration said it was trying to revive them.