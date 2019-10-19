Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Protestors on Gaza Border

Alwaght- The Israeli forces have fired at the Palestinian protestors, wounding dozens of them, the Palestinian health authorities said on Friday.

The Palestinians have been demonstrating for their right to return to their occupied land within the “Great March of Return.”

Palestine’s Safa news agency has reported that attacks on the protestor injured 69, 26 of them fired at using live ammunition.

On Friday, the Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in Tulkarem city in the occupied West Bank. The Reuters reported that the Israeli forces claimed he was running towards them while holding a knife in hand.

The Great March of Return protests were launched in March 2018 and now they have passed their 79th week.

They were triggered by US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of a Jewish state. He on May 14, 2018, relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds.

The move stirred a global outcry and unleashed to Washington waves of condemnations.