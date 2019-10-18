Millions Convene in Iraq’s Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 18 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Millions Convene in Iraq’s Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

Millions Convene in Iraq's Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaeen

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Alwaght- Millions of Muslims, and also non-Muslims, are arriving in Iraq to mark Arbaeen of Imam Hussein ibn Ali.

The congregation, seen as the largest Muslim world exhibition of solidarity and unity, mourns the martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Millions of pilgrims from around the world march to the holy city of Kabala and hold the Ziyarah (pilgrimage) at the end of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura

The marches have started nearly two weeks ago and they will culminate on Saturday.

Men and women, young and old, toddlers in prams and elderly pushed in wheelchairs, are heading to commemorate Arbaeen.

The pilgrims stream past tents, or “mokebs”, which hand out free food ranging from scrambled eggs to boiled turnips. Full meals are served at midday and in the evenings, also freely.

In the day of Arbaeen, some 20 million people join the commemoration.

“I am marching to the holy Karbala because we love Imam Hussein (Peace Be Upon Him), a 40-year-old Iranian pilgrim, told Alwaght on Chazabeh border crossing with Iraq, adding “Imam Hussein (Peace Be Upon Him) was a free man, he revolted against the oppression, he chose the freedom. And that is what attracts us. This is inspiring for us Shiites.”

Another pilgrim, from Pakistan, told Alwaght that he came from the neighboring country because he thought that the trip is nice and worthy. “Imam Hussein sacrificed his life not just for the Muslims but also for the whole humanity. He was a man who paid the price of seeking the right course,” he said. “We hope we can be real followers to him,” he went on while stopping at a mokeb established by an Iranian voluntary group.

Mokebs are set up voluntarily by people whole believe that offering services to the pilgrims will help them go the Imam’s way and strengthen the brotherhood among the Muslims. 

“We provide food, three meals a day, to the zaereen (pilgrims). We are proud of that. We think that will attract more pilgrims next year. This is a show of convergence of the Muslim world,” a volunteer at Mokeb owner told Alwaght.

Sayyed Hussein Javid, imam of a London mosque, commenting on Arabaeen, told Iran’s Fars News Agency last year that Muslims march due to the huge charisma of Imam Hussein. “The love to him is unique and indescribable,” he went on. He hailed the caravans of European pilgrims going to Karbala. 

The Iranians account for the largest number of foreign nationals entering Iraq for the commemoration. The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Visa Department has said that so far over 3 million visas were issued for Iranian nationals wishing to travel to Iraq.

Three border crossings with Iraq, Mehran, Chazabeh, and Shalamcheh, have been operating over the past two weeks to pass the travelers to Iraq. Since last week, they worked round the clock to provide service to all of the marchers.

Iran’s Khuzestan province governor Gholamreza Shariati on Friday visited Shalamcheh border to see how the arrangements are going. He told the media that Shalamcheh border crossing is the biggest and most equipped one of the three. “Over the past few days, a large number of foreign pilgrims entered Iraq through its gates,” he said, adding “Chazabeh and Shalamcheh border gates are operating round the clock and the visa holders can pass to Iraq any time, day and night.” 

The Iraqi side also has been working fulltime to make sure that the fluxes of pilgrims are addressed.

In addition to food, a range of services are provided to the marchers. New highways were built to accommodate the increasing number of the pilgrims on both sides of the border. Free WiFi service is provided along the road. The mobile carriers and telecommunications companies from Iraq and Iran have been providing services. Telecommunication Company of Iran has said on Saturday that it reached an agreement with the Iraqi mobile operators for cheaper calling and texting services.  

The event draws people from various countries. From the European countries, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Armenia, Lebanon, Russia, and the US and many other countries. Many travel to Iran and walk to the holy city through the Iranian border crossings. Travelers from neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey have been arriving in Iran from the northwestern and eastern borders. Tabriz and Zahedan cities have been taking in the pilgrims from the four neighboring countries. Last week, 45,000 Afghans entered Iran for the commemoration day.

The security conditions are stable in Iraq. Iraqi army and policy are mobilized to provide the security for the multi-million pilgrimage. Iraq is having more stable and secure days than past years as the army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), assisted by Iran, defeated ISIS terrorist group in the country in 2017. Even in the peak of ISIS presence in the country, the holy cities were heavily protected against its attacks.

But for those who cannot get a chance to travel to Iraq, there are commemoration ceremonies in various world countries. In Iran, people, in large numbers, turn out to mark the day. Likewise, such ceremonies are held in other countries. In European countries— Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and other states, Muslims organize the event and distribute brochures identifying Imam Hussein and why he revolted against oppression and what were his goals.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iraq Arabaeen Karbala Shiite Muslims

