Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 18 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

What are Putin Arab Tour’s Gains?

Putin in Saudi Arabia amid US Regional Influence Downswing

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

Syrian Crisis Course after Damascus-Kurds Agreement

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Arabeen Marching: a Symbol of Islamic Unity

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran ‘Act of War’

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela

8 More European States Join INSTEX to Trade with Iran to Circumvent US Sanctions

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

Direct Assad-Erdogan Talks: What Are Necessary Grounds?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Friday 18 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

Related Content

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- With the US retreat from northern Syria and the Turkish incursion in the Kurdish-controlled regions in the north, the situation in the region may move to further destabilization and insecurity not only for the Syrian people but also the other parts of the region.

One of the important countries that has been closely following the situation in Syria with concerns after the Turkish Operation Peace Spring was launched is Iraq. Over the past week, various Iraqi politicians and military commanders took stances on the course of developments in the neighboring country.

On Monday, the office of the Iraqi President Barham Saleh, who is himself a Kurd, stated that the president talked over phone with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and demanded managing of the humanitarian conditions, stopping to the military action, and avoiding to give the ISIS terrorists any chance to reorganize and afresh endanger the region’s security.

The Iraqi president, like other officials and people, fears ISIS fighters’ escape from the Kurdish-controlled prisons and their possible penetration of the Iraqi borders to rearrange their peers remaining as sleeper cells in the country.

The former Iraqi interior minister in an article warned about possible crossing the border into Iraq of 10,000 terrorist militants as a result of the Turkish operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG). Ankara argues the two are Syrian branches of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), labeled terrorist organization by the government of Turkey.

Iraq’s Al-Sumaria TV said that Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, the deputy leader of the Public Mobilization Forces (PMF) or Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic, released a statement on Tuesday warning that what is going on in northern Syria is dangerous adding that the voluntary force will coordinate with the Iraqi army and border guard commanders to prevent ISIS penetration of the Iraqi borders. One way of crossing into Iraq is blending in with the displaced people who are now on their way to the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Al-Sumaria, citing an Iraqi security official, reported on the country’s deterrence and the preparations to face ISIS resurgence in Iraq. About 10,000 army troops, security forces, and Hashd fighters were deployed along the border with Syria from Rabia town in Mosul to Faysh Khabour in Dohuk. This borderline in Syria starts from Al-Ayrabiya to Al-Malikiah.

Iraq now has very sensitive days. Arabaeen religious ceremony is arriving and odds are the ISIS will attempt attacks on the marching people in the holy city of Karbala. Al-Mohandis in his statement assured that the PMF forces will secure the Arabaeen ceremony with all of their potentials.

The threats are not far away from materialization. On Monday, Samarra operations commander said his forces killed two ISIS suicide bombers who planned to attack the pilgrims. They intended to strike the pilgrims taking part in the religious commemoration in Al-Sayfunah in eastern Samarra.

Analysts suggest that the US has deliberately green-lighted the Turkish offensive against the Kurds and just against its public anti-ISIS gesture it eyes ISIS prisoners release to implement a scheme for ISIS re-emergence in Iraq.

In eastern Syria, where there is a wealth of oil and gas and the government has no regular presence and control, ISIS certainly will seek to broaden its grip on further territory than other parts of the country. The terrorist group will take advantage of the conflict between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds to regain its position in the region. It is never unlikely that ISIS revival is one reason behind the US forces’ pullout of Syria. This, for the Americans, will maintain insecurity in the Arab country.

Iraq's worries about ISIS return to its territory are prompted by the European countries’ rejection to take in their nationals fighting in ISIS ranks. On Wednesday, the UN Human Rights Watch warned that some European governments do not want to take back their ISIS-affiliated nationals and instead seek to transfer them from Syria to Iraq. The warning continued that with the Turkish campaign against the Kurdish factions, ISIS has a bigger chance of escape amid clashes. During their operations to take control of ISIS-held regions in the north and northeast, the SDF captured 12,000 ISIS members, among them “2,500 to 3,000 foreign fighters” from 54 countries.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

ISIS Iraq Worries Turkey Operation Syria

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Free Zakzaky protest held in Abuja
Over 110,000 join Military-Led Rescue Effort as Japan Reels from Typhoon Hagibis
7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Gaza, 22 Children Hurt
Massive Free Zakzaky protest held in Abuja

Massive Free Zakzaky protest held in Abuja

Police clash with protesting firefighters in French capital
Protests in Hasaka,Qamishli against Turkish Aggression,US Presence on Syrian Territory
Haiti:Clashes Erupt as Protesters Attempt to March on Presidents Home
ISIL Family Members Trying to Escape from Camp in Northeastern Syria