Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 18 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

The Russian missile launches follow a string of US missile tests following Trump exit from INF.

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive The suspension of attacks will last for five days, allowing Kurdish forces to retreat.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast The gunboats used live ammunition to target the Palestinians sailing for a living.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

What are Putin Arab Tour’s Gains?

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling

Syrian Crisis Course after Damascus-Kurds Agreement

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive

Turkey-NATO Challenges: Is Turkey Expelling or Exit Possible?

Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

What are Putin Arab Tour’s Gains?

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

Direct Assad-Erdogan Talks: What Are Necessary Grounds?

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory

US Syria Exit and Game with Arab Allies

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

General Suleimani: Iran’s Big Strategist, Man of Battlegrounds

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran ‘Act of War’

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills

Friday 18 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Putin Supervises Missile Launches in Nuclear Drills
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Russian President has reportedly watched missile tests during the country’s nuclear forces drills. 

The Thunder-19 strategic war games began Wednesday and involve 12,000 troops deployed on ships, planes, and nuclear-missile-carrying submarines carrying out launches of long-range precision missiles, the ministry of defense said. 

The missiles launched were ICBMs or Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles and are capable of carrying thermonuclear warheads, the ministry added. 

The drills were used to test RS-24, RSM-50 and Sineva intercontinental ballistic missile systems, the ministry said. They employed more than 200 launchers. 

Putin visited the National Defense Control Center in the capital Moscow to watch a video transmission of the live launches, accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian television showed. 

The cruise and ballistic missiles were fired from the Barents Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk by submarines of the northern and Pacific fleets. 

New Nuclear Arms Race? 

The world appears to have ahead a new nuclear arms race, this time too between the traditional rivals Russia and the US. The tests are coming as the US in early August pulled out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces, or INF, that was signed with the Soviet Union in 1987. 

Trump argued that Russia over the past years has not stood to its commitments setting limits on nuclear capability. Something Moscow strongly rejected.

No matter who is right, the withdrawal triggered a new completion, though both sides denied slipping into the race. Since then, the US tested new nuclear-capable ICBMs. The tests, which included modified navy cruise missiles, came less than a month after their exit. And now the Russians have followed suit.

Until Trump’s exit from the INF, both sides, at least ostensibly, did not show off their nuclear strike power. Their last major tests dated back to the Soviet era. But now they seem to have dropped the curtains off their nuclear weapons, taking the world back to the fear of the Cold War. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Nuclear US Missiles Race

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Free Zakzaky protest held in Abuja
Over 110,000 join Military-Led Rescue Effort as Japan Reels from Typhoon Hagibis
7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Gaza, 22 Children Hurt
Massive Free Zakzaky protest held in Abuja

Massive Free Zakzaky protest held in Abuja

Police clash with protesting firefighters in French capital
Protests in Hasaka,Qamishli against Turkish Aggression,US Presence on Syrian Territory
Haiti:Clashes Erupt as Protesters Attempt to March on Presidents Home
ISIL Family Members Trying to Escape from Camp in Northeastern Syria