Turkey Agrees a Pause to Syria Offensive

Alwaght- Turkey has agreed to pause its ongoing military operation against the Kurds, the US Vice-President Mike Pence said.

The suspension, said to last for five days, will allow “orderly withdrawal” of the Kurdish fighters from the clash areas.

The announcement followed a meeting between Pence and the Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan.

The Kurds have agreed to the terms of the ceasefire.

The Kurdish forces’ commander Mazloum Kobani said that his forces will work for the success of the deal.

The main towns that will feel the caseation of clashes are Tell Abyad and Ra al-Ain that over the past eight days have been the flashpoints.

Turkey launched its offensive against the Syrian Kurds last Wednesday saying that it wants to secure its borders against “terrorists.”

The operation has so far killed 72 civilians and injured more. Some 300,000 Kurds in the border areas were displaced as the Turkish bombing unfolded.

The US withdrew its forces a day before Erdogan announced the start of the operation, leaving its Kurdish allies under Turkey’s fire.

The Kurdish groups have resorted to Damascus and Russia for help, declaring on Monday an agreement allowing the Syrian army to deploy to their areas, including the two important towns of Manbij and Kobani.