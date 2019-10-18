Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats Off Gaza Coast

Alwaght- The Israeli navy gunboats have attacked Palestinian fishing boats off the Gaza coast.

The gunboats reportedly fired live ammunition.

The attack was carried out within three nautical miles off the shore of the al-Sudaniya area in the northwest of Gaza City on Thursday, Palestine's official WAFA news agency reported.

There were damages to the Palestinian boats but no reports of injuries to those on board.

The Palestinian fishermen complain that the Israeli navy harasses them on a regular basis, blocking their only source of income in the besieged enclave.

Tel Aviv imposed a limit of three nautical miles on fishing in the waters off the Gaza shore until August 2014, when Palestinian fishermen were allowed to go out six miles under a ceasefire agreement reached after a deadly 50-day Israeli war in the same month.

During the past few years, however, Israeli forces have carried out more than a hundred attacks on Palestinian boats, arresting dozens of fishermen and confiscating several boats. Furthermore, the time and again prevent Gazan fishermen from doing their job, Iran’s broadcaster Press TV has reported.

The Israeli regime imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007, the year Hamas resistant group won a democratic election. Since then, Tel Aviv launched several wars to topple Hamas. Thousands were killed by the Israeli forces and many more injured since the siege was announced.

The Israelis even ban fuel for the Gaza power plants. Healthcare facilities and medicine are also covered by the ban.

Pro-rights groups struggled several times to break the siege but every time their boats were intercepted by Israeli navy commandos and they went to jail or were handed over to their countries. ­