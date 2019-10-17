What are Putin Arab Tour’s Gains?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 17 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments

Iran Determined to Take Next Steps Reducing Nuclear Commitments

Araqchi has made Iran’s stance clear as next step of nuclear commitments reduction is approaching.

Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally Iran says the international community has forgot its key duty of protecting the oppressed against bullying powers.

India Puts Economy First not US Oil Sanctions, Finance Minister The Indian minister made the remarks as India’s economy posted weaker-than-expected results recently.

Russian Military Police Patrolling Contact Lines to Prevent Turkey-Syria Encounter Russian military police has already been operating in other parts of Syria and been important to defuse clashes.

Backed by Troops, Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa The storming of the holy Muslim site takes place every now and then and Israeli security forces support it.

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

What are Putin Arab Tour’s Gains?

Thursday 17 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What are Putin Arab Tour’s Gains?

Alwaght- The Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Saudi Arabia and then the United Arab Emirates after over a decade on Monday signaling a transformation in the relations with the two Arab countries and striking multi-billion economic, military, and space deals.

Russian-Saudi agreements in the energy sector

During the Russian president’s visit, 9 agreements were signed between the Saudi oil giant Aramco and the Russian companies and the Arab kingdom issued license for 4 Russian companies for activities in Saudi Arabia. Last month, the US said its oil production will hit 20 million barrels a day by 2024, namely double the total daily production of Saudi Arabia and Russia. The issue has set off the alarm bells to the two major oil producers making them rush for efforts to improve the oil prices.

One key challenge to them is oil prices. Over the past four years, Russia has been moving in line with the OPEC without being its member. Riyadh called for extending the OPEC-Plus agreement, which means the cooperation between OPEC members and non-OPEC members for 20 to 30 years. Moscow opposes the demand.

The Russian policy is to create a kind of economic entanglement to strengthen its relations with the Saudis. The Saudis, on the other side, said they will pave the way for the Russian companies to work in its oil sector. The Saudis seek to acquire 30 percent of Novatek, Russia’s biggest oil and gas contractor. They also engaged in talks with Russia to invest in Eurasian gas and oil projects.

Business agreements

In their strategic economic partnership document they signed in 2015, Moscow and Riyadh agreed on increasing their business exchange. Their trade last year was about $1.5 billion, showing a 15 percent growth compared to 2017.

Before flying to Riyadh, Putin said there is yet a lot of work to do to shore up trade with Saudi Arabia. “So far, we have had a good pace. Last year, the bilateral business grew 15 percent and this figure jumped to 35 percent in the first half of the current year.” 

Before Putin, Alexander Novak, Russia’s energy minister, visited Saudi Arabia. His talks with Saudi authorities resulted in several agreements in the economy, agriculture, industry, and most importantly the energy sector, all to be officialized by signing during the Putin trip. Izvestia newspaper of Russia reported that Putin joined Monday a Saudi-Russian business forum, during which some 30 agreements were signed. 

A major part of the signed agreements has to do with high-tech, energy, and infrastructure. But the two remain divided over the nature of projects to be covered by a $6 billion joint investment fund. On 30 May 2017 by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF). Russia seeks to direct the fund's potentials to the energy sector while Saudi Arabia wants it to work on infrastructural projects like airports. 

Political dialogue 

After the US last year sanctioned Iran and Venezuela oil, Russia rose to play a key role in energy markets. This role automatically expanded Russia’s security and political influence in the West Asia region. Putin wants to use this power source to manage regional crises. Upon meeting the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Putin said Russia pursues peace and security for the region and stable energy markets for the world. He continued: “Russia cares much about expansion of the friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia and thinks that it benefits both sides.” Saudi king, for his part, said: “We warmly welcome cooperation in all areas including boosting security, peace, and economic growth, and fighting extremism.” 

As Trump pulled his forces out of northern Syria just before the Turkish military action last week, the Syrian Kurdish factions have headed to the Syrian government and Russia, further giving the Russian influence a chance of boosting. Moscow uses this clout for political dealings with the Saudis. An advisor to Putin said the president is willing to see Arab participation in efforts seeking an end to the Syrian conflict. Putin told the Saudis it is unlikely to find a sustainable solution to any of the regional issues without Riyadh. 

Some experts talked about possible mediation of Putin between Saudi Arabia and Iran, two regional rivals which are locked in a fierce competition for regional influence. 

Military cooperation is another case for talks with the Saudis. Putin gifted King Salman an Arctic falcon. The bird, named Alpha in Russia, has special capability and skill in hunting other birds. Many observers speculated Putin had a message to pass to Saudis behind this gift: Buy our S-400 air defense systems because they outact their American likes. Two years ago, the two sides signed an agreement for Saudi procurement of the state-of-the-art interceptors but it never came to materialization. 

Putin leaves UAE with hands filled 

The Russian leader visited the UAE after Saudi Arabia. He had last time visited the Arab emirate in 2007. The visit to the UAE was also of economic profits to Russia, indicating that the president is determined to get an economic toehold in the Persian Gulf Arab states. Last year, bilateral trade hit $3.4 billion, showing a 21 percent rise compared to 2017. Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Putin, said talks with the Emiratis focused on bilateral cooperation in trade and investment and also consultations on regional cases like the conflict in Syria, Yemen, and Libya. 

Putin told Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Russian-Emirati ties are increasing in a friendly atmosphere and Moscow is ready to engage in partnership with the UAE in the space sector and help Abu Dhabi develop its satellite navigation system. Putin’s visit led to 6 agreements in energy and investment. 

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman to Putin, said the two countries also discussed military cooperation. Also, an MoU on the peaceful use of nuclear energy by the UAE was signed by Russia’s Rosatom and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said has reached an understanding with Russian Lukoil for partnership in the Ghasha gas field of the UAE. 

Tourism was another area of agreement. About 40,000 Russians are living in the UAE and 3,000 Russian companies are active in the UAE. Annually, some 1 million Russian tourists visit the Arab emirate and, as Putin noted, they spend $1.3 billion in the UAE. 

Tags :

