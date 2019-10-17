Iran’s Rouhani Calls for Raising Yemen, Palestinian Plights Globally

Alwaght- Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has highlighted the need for global debate on war-ravaged and displaced people of the world, “especially the people of Palestine and Yemen.”

President Rouhani made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Tehran, Iran’s Press TV reported,

He also referred to Washington’s economic war against the Iranian nation following its unlawful withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and called on the international community to stand up to the US actions, which he said are to the detriment of all, including the United States itself.

“We hope all our friends around the world, including South Africa, will take a more decisive stance against the US’ illegal and inhumane actions towards the Iranian nation which even include food and medicine sanctions,” Press TV cited Rouhani as saying.

The South African minister, for her part, praised Tehran for remaining committed to the JCPOA, and urged the US to return to the deal and end sanctions on Iran.

Despite what the US claims, Iran says Washington’s sanctions are targeting the Iranian nation's access to medicines and treatment services, which amounts to economic terrorism according to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Tensions have been running high between Iran and the United States since May 2018, when Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the multilateral nuclear deal with Iran, and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic.