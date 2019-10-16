Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 16 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

The wildfire hit the country’s forests on Tuesday. The cause is not known.

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

Syrian Crisis Course after Damascus-Kurds Agreement

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader

Arabeen Marching: a Symbol of Islamic Unity

Syrian Crisis Course after Damascus-Kurds Agreement

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Drives behind Tel Aviv’s Non-Aggression Pact to Arab States

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice

What’s Driving Yemen’s Hadi to Push for UAE Pullout?

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities

Imran Khan says Pakistan ’will not recognize’ Israel

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security

Trump Calls Democrat Lawmakers ’Do Nothing Savages’

US Aid to Egypt Poised to Proceed in What Rights Groups Call ’Shameful’ Act

Putin in Saudi Arabia amid US Regional Influence Downswing

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold

Wednesday 16 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Lebanon Fights Wildfires as They Unfold
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Wildfires spread through parts of Lebanon on Tuesday after forcing some residents to abandon their homes in the middle of the night, authorities said, adding others were stuck inside as the flames reached villages south of the capital Beirut. 

Heatwave together with winds has intensified the fires that hit pine forests around the country. 

The authorities are yet to announce fatalities. It is not yet clear what has caused the flames. 

Firefighters were overwhelmed by the flames in the Mount Lebanon region early Tuesday, forcing the Interior Ministry to send riot police with engines equipped with water cannons to help. 

A firefighter has died as wildfires spread southeast of Beirut and in the north, Aljazeera reported. 

Al-Jadeed news channel of Lebanon posted a video showing its reporter crying and saying that people are caught in a building surrounded by huge flames. No help appeared to come to them. 

Officials say more than 100 fires broke out over the past 24 hours. 

The country several years ago bought firefighting aircraft but they are out of use as economic crisis deprived them of maintenance, reports suggested. 

“We have seen a fire of size we have never seen before,” a local told BBC Arabic service, adding “if you look, it looks like it is a scene from a Hollywood movie.”

The Lebanese officials have called for help from foreign countries. Cyprus has said it sent two small aircraft to help put out the flames. 

In addition to Cyprus, other European countries said they are sending help to the small country. France said that it deployed firefighters and fire engines to the Arab country. Italy’s help has already arrived.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Lebanon Wildfire Help Firefighters

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Over 110,000 join Military-Led Rescue Effort as Japan Reels from Typhoon Hagibis
7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Gaza, 22 Children Hurt
Quito in Crisis as Ecuador Protests Continue
Over 110,000 join Military-Led Rescue Effort as Japan Reels from Typhoon Hagibis

Over 110,000 join Military-Led Rescue Effort as Japan Reels from Typhoon Hagibis

Protests in Hasaka,Qamishli against Turkish Aggression,US Presence on Syrian Territory
Haiti:Clashes Erupt as Protesters Attempt to March on Presidents Home
ISIL Family Members Trying to Escape from Camp in Northeastern Syria
Turkish Airstrikes Target Kurdish Fighters in Syria after US Troops Pullout