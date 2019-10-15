Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 15 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive

The US sanctions come after a green light to Erdogan to invade Syria’s north.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Arabeen Marching: a Symbol of Islamic Unity

Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Putin in Saudi Arabia amid US Regional Influence Downswing

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling

US Syria Exit and Game with Arab Allies

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

US Aid to Egypt Poised to Proceed in What Rights Groups Call ’Shameful’ Act

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria

Idlib Future Tied to Ankara’s Trilateral Talks

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco

US Syria Exit and Game with Arab Allies

What Does Iraq’s PM Seek Behind China Visit?

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice

Direct Assad-Erdogan Talks: What Are Necessary Grounds?

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week

What’s Driving Yemen’s Hadi to Push for UAE Pullout?

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive

Tuesday 15 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Government over Syria Offensive

Related Content

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US has announced sanctions on two Turkish ministries and three senior government officials over the country's military operation in northeastern Syria against Kurdish militant factions. 

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Turkey's Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, as well as the heads of the two ministries and the minister of the interior in response to the country’s military operations in Syria, said a statement released by the Department of Treasury released on Monday. 

Earlier on Monday, President Trump also released a statement announcing new sanctions against "current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey's destabilizing actions in northeast Syria.”

Before the Turkish operation, dubbed Peace Spring, began, the US leader warned Turkey that it will see its economy “devastated” by US sanctions if it goes ahead with a plan to launch attacks on Kurdish factions who are Washington’s allies in Syria. That was followed by an abrupt decision to pull American forces out of Kurdish-controlled region, a move read a green light to Turkey.

Just before the sanctions, Trump in phone conversation told Recept Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to stop his raiding of Kurdish-controlled region, Vice-President Mike Pence said on Monday. 

Ankara began its offensive on a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) to force them back from the Syrian borders with Turkey. Erdogan said he will create a safe zone in the captured areas to allow Syrian refugees back home. 

Kurdish groups warned that Ankara seeks a demographic change to the region, marked by bringing Arabs to replace the Kurds fleeing the clash regions. 

US game in Syria

The American president is playing a clear-to-all game in Syria. On the one hand, he gave a green light to Erdogan to launch his military campaign and on the other hand sanctioned the Turkish government. The ban will apparently be insignificant in terms of working but abandoning the allied Kurds will hit them hard. 

There appears an agreement between Trump and Erdogan over the north— to separate the region from the Arab country to prepare the ground for “new Syria” birth, an autonomous region in the north in which Turkish-allied Arabs, not the Kurds, are the majority. 

The Kurds, however, are living in the hesitation of not allying concretely with the central government to protect them. It may cost them abandoning part of their ambitions But buying defense is worth it at present. 

On Monday, they said they agreed with Russia to see the Syrian army arriving in Manabij town and spread across the border with Turkey. The move will send a message that Syria is not split and that the Turkish aggression is taking place against a sovereign state. 

This is coming amid wide-ranging frustration with the US leaving its Kurdish allies in Turkey’s mercy. 

The Kurds had enough time to figure out that the US with its substantially mercantilist-minded administration will not prefer them over Turkey, a NATO ally and a big trade partner.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Turkey Kurds Sanctions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Gaza, 22 Children Hurt
Quito in Crisis as Ecuador Protests Continue
At least 21 Students Injured in University Blast in Afghanistans Ghazni Province
7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

Protests in Hasaka,Qamishli against Turkish Aggression,US Presence on Syrian Territory
Haiti:Clashes Erupt as Protesters Attempt to March on Presidents Home
ISIL Family Members Trying to Escape from Camp in Northeastern Syria
Turkish Airstrikes Target Kurdish Fighters in Syria after US Troops Pullout